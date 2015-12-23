MLS Rise Parallels That Of Association Football In England, Britain As A Whole

Since the 1970s, soccer has been talked about in the United States as the “sport of the future,” yet has never seemed to establish itself as the mainforce people have been certain it would. There are a variety of reasons for that: the collapse of the North American Soccer League in the early 1980s; the financial problems of the late 1990s and early 2000s in Major League Soccer; the popularity of European soccer and the noisy eurosnobs it brings; and the relative weakness of the United States Men’s National Team. However, at no point before has the beautiful game been more popular than it is at this moment in time.

The NBC empire makes all Barclays Premier League games available for a free to viewers with sport-specific channel NBCSN included in their cable package in addition to the five or more games they broadcast per weekend. Fox Sports is in the first of a multi-year deal to bring games from Germany’s Bundesliga to an American audience, and on any given weekend viewers can watch between two and four games across the Fox Sports family of channels. The UEFA Champions League and England’s FA Cup are also covered on Fox, and additional European and South American leagues are readily available on such premium cable channels as beIN Sports and GolTV.

Yet, what excites American soccer fans the most is the domestic game. Major League Soccer just finished the first of a multi-year broadcast deal with Fox, ESPN and Univision to broadcast three games per weekend to a nationwide audience. Although the television ratings for December’s MLS Cup Final between the Portland Timbers and Columbus Crew were disappointing (1,174,000 tuned in across ESPN and Univision’s simulcast, which is down 38% from the ratings for the 2014 Final), the increase in coverage of the league is exciting.

There are quite a few of us who can remember the days when MLS was still paying ESPN to broadcast an MLS Game of the Week, which would be buried in the broadcast schedule on a Thursday night on ESPN2. Shockingly, things are far better now for the league. The bulk of their season occurs when there is no competition from the NFL, and the staggered Sunday national broadcast schedule which sees a game kick off on ESPN or ESPN2 at 5 PM ET and on Fox Sports 1 at 7 PM ET is designed to maximize viewing potential. Still, it’s easy to be frustrated about many things in America’s burgeoning league.

The gulf in class on show on any given Saturday or Sunday for the American soccer fan is stark; we can wake up to watch the best that England, Germany, France or Spain have to offer in the morning before turning our eyes to our domestic game only to be disappointed by the lack of quality on display. Our best players are either on the brink of moving to a top European club, a mid tier European club, or are aging superstars who’ve left top tier European outfits.

Yet, this is a pattern which has presented itself time and again across the world. Every league goes through growing pains in its early days, every league endures the same trials and tribulations. In fact, early association football in Britain looked quite similar to how it does here. New clubs were popping up all over the place across various divisions, footballers earned a pittance of what they do now, attendances were miniscule as teams played in tiny stadia, and free agency was a foreign concept. It’s funny how much of that applies to soccer in the United States today.

Although the numbers look very different, given that we have to adjust for inflation and that there is some money in soccer in the US, the monetary problem is extremely prevalent today. In 2015, the MLS salary cap was a measly $3.49 million. No, you did not read that wrong. The 2015 MLS salary cap was $3.49 million per team. Wayne Rooney makes more than 1/8 of that in a week playing for Manchester United. If Rooney’s weekly salary of $445,109.99 was to be picked up by an MLS team, they could only pay him for eight weeks out of the season. Yes, the Designated Player rule and the Targeted Allocation Money which have been made available to teams do a considerable amount to not only level the playing field league-wide but to ensure that high class talent can be signed. But, it is still a fraction of the amount of money which is spent by the world’s top clubs on players. Frankly, that is natural. In 1960, the maximum wage for British footballers was £20 a week, only £5 more than the average industrial worker was earning at that point in time,

The maximum wage was finally abolished in January of 1961 after a strike was organized by the Professional Footballers' Association. Unsurprisingly, a similar situation occurred before the start of last season in MLS when the MLS Players Union threatened a strike. The Union wanted free agency and a massive increase in the salary cap amongst other things, and they were partially successful. The new Collective Bargaining Agreement features limited free agency, and the largest cap ever seen.

Since the league’s inception, the average wage has increased. In 2013, it was $165,066 and in 2014 was up to $207,831. Going forward, it will only continue to increase given that the salary cap increased as a direct result of the actions of the MLS Players Union. It may not yet be possible for all players to qualify as free agents, but it didn’t happen overnight for British players either.

Not only were they subject to the whims of a shifting maximum wage, but they had to deal with a strict transfer policy. Players could not move on at the end of a contract, nor could they attempt to persuade a team to transfer them merely because they wanted to leave. Similarly, when a player leaves MLS to go and play in another league, their MLS rights are retained by their last club. Should the player want to return to MLS with another club, a deal must be agreed between all parties, as was seen most recently when Kei Kamara chose to return to Columbus rather than Sporting Kansas City.

Not only are there similarities between the treatment of MLS players and their British counterparts during their early days of professional football, but there are also similarities with how the game is watched. Teams didn’t decide from the off to build cathedrals of world football. Old Trafford wasn’t built in a day; the Emirates and the Etihad are both almost brand new. Most of the world’s most well known clubs began by playing in small, municipal stadiums which catered to their supporters rather than to corporate interests.

MLS clubs may not have adhered to that precedent in the league’s early days when they were trying to play in the NFL’s monumental stadiums, but the movement over the last decade into smaller, soccer-specific stadiums has seen clubs realize the innumerable benefits of playing there. They have the ability to sell out games, provide raucous, intimate atmospheres, foster community between team and supporters, and provide good sightlines for all spectators. There will likely be time in the future for massive stadia to be built, but to butcher a classic phrase, the San Siro was not built in a day.

There’s one final great similarity between MLS right now and British football’s early period. Much like many MLS teams are still playing on artificial turf surfaces which do more to hurt the quality of play than anything else, teams 100, 80, 60 and 40 years ago across the pond were playing in the midst of fields which could be described as literal cabbage patches. The quality of play wasn’t always the highest--the Premier League may be the highest form of entertainment in the world, but a classic encounter between Manchester United and Arsenal in the 1970s was nowhere near as stylish as it was in the early 2000s.

Similarly, in MLS the quality of play isn’t always the highest. Passes are misplaced, players get out of control, make silly defensive mistakes and waste golden chances. In other words, it looks like the British game did in the 1970s and 80s.

The bottom line is that while it may be frustrating to see MLS go through the growing pains of every new league, this is what has happened all across the world, even in the home of association football. It isn’t easy to wait for the day when MLS will be the best league in the world, but if the example of Britain is anything to go by, there’s no reason to think that it can’t be one of the best in the future. While it might take another 10, 15, 20 or more years, there’s no reason not to think that one day a match-up between the New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy will be as highly anticipated as one between United and Arsenal.