Chad Barrett Signs With San Jose Earthquakes
Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

It didn’t take long for MLS journey man Chad Barrett to find a new home. Just a few weeks after not having his contract picked up by the Seattle Sounders, Barrett signed with the San Jose Earthquakes. Terms of the deal were not disclosed per MLS and club policy.

Barrett, 30, will be entering his 11th season as an MLS player. San Jose will be the sixth team he has played for in his career. In his 11 seasons, he has scored 56 goals and assisted on 30 others.

He was originally drafted in 2005 by the Chicago Fire. In three plus seasons, he scored 18 goals in 82 appearances. He has also played with Toronto FC, LA Galaxy, New England Revolution, and as mentioned above, most recently with Seattle.

In his two years in Seattle, he scored many memorable goals for the Rave Green. In his first game as a member of the Sounders, he scored the game-winning goal against Sporting KC in stoppage time in the 2014 MLS season opener. He finished the 2014 season with seven goals and one assist in 26 appearances, eight starts.

In 2015, Barrett saw his playing time diminish, but still scored five goals in 18 appearances, nine starts. He scored two game-winning goals in 2015. The first came in second half stoppage time against the New York Red Bulls on May 31 and lifted the Sounders to a 2-1 victory over the eventually 2015 Supporters’ Shield winners. His last goal as a Sounder came on October 4th against the Galaxy. His goal in the 93rd minute helped the Sounders salvage a 1-1 time with the defending MLS Cup champions. After he scored the game-tying goal, he jumped into the stands and the video below got a lot of attention.