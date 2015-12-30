Chad Barrett Signs With San Jose Earthquakes

It didn’t take long for MLS journey man Chad Barrett to find a new home. Just a few weeks after not having his contract picked up by the Seattle Sounders, Barrett signed with the San Jose Earthquakes. Terms of the deal were not disclosed per MLS and club policy.

Barrett, 30, will be entering his 11th season as an MLS player. San Jose will be the sixth team he has played for in his career. In his 11 seasons, he has scored 56 goals and assisted on 30 others.

He was originally drafted in 2005 by the Chicago Fire. In three plus seasons, he scored 18 goals in 82 appearances. He has also played with Toronto FC, LA Galaxy, New England Revolution, and as mentioned above, most recently with Seattle.

In his two years in Seattle, he scored many memorable goals for the Rave Green. In his first game as a member of the Sounders, he scored the game-winning goal against Sporting KC in stoppage time in the 2014 MLS season opener. He finished the 2014 season with seven goals and one assist in 26 appearances, eight starts.

In 2015, Barrett saw his playing time diminish, but still scored five goals in 18 appearances, nine starts. He scored two game-winning goals in 2015. The first came in second half stoppage time against the New York Red Bulls on May 31 and lifted the Sounders to a 2-1 victory over the eventually 2015 Supporters’ Shield winners. His last goal as a Sounder came on October 4th against the Galaxy. His goal in the 93rd minute helped the Sounders salvage a 1-1 time with the defending MLS Cup champions. After he scored the game-tying goal, he jumped into the stands and the video below got a lot of attention.

Barrett had this to say about joining San Jose; “I’m very happy to be continuing my career with San Jose. I’m excited to join [head coach] Dominic Kinnear and [general manager] John Doyle and the great group of guys they have over there and am looking forward to helping the team any way I can.”

San Jose Head Coach Dominic Kinnear had this to day; "Chad is coming off a very good season last year. Adding Chad makes us a more dangerous attacking team next season."

San Jose scored only 41 goals last year with Chris Wondolowski leading the way with 16. Barrett will be a nice addition to the team if he can stay healthy. He is a grinder and works extremely hard when he is on the pitch. It is very rare that you don’t see him giving a full 100% while on the field. I hope the local stores in San Jose have enough pickle juice on the shelves. If not, they better stock up now.

Best wishes while you are in San Jose Chad. You will be missed in Seattle.

