Brad Davis Joins Crowded Sporting Kansas City Midfield

Sporting Kansas City acquired another veteran midfielder this off season as they traded for United States International Brad Davis from the Houston Dynamo. The deal moves Davis much closer to his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Houston will receive a second round draft pick in 2017, a third round pick in 2018 and future considerations in return for Davis.

Signing a talented left footed player like Davis has the potential to change the look of Peter Vermes' 4-3-3 in 2016. Although the roster was filled with talent in 2015, none of the players really stretched the field horizontally in the attacking third. Dom Dwyer was always working from in a crowded box and Krisztian Nemeth was definitely more comfortable and dangerous when he tucked in towards the middle. The pinpoint service Davis can provide from the wing may be the missing piece to spark the attack.

For Sporting Kansas City, this is their second high profile midfield signing. Brad Davis joins Justin Mapp, formerly with the Montreal Impact, as the newcomers in what is definitely a crowded midfield. Benny Feilhaber, a 2015 MLS MVP candidate headlines the group. Roger Espinoza was crucial to the success of the team through the middle of the season before suffering an injury that sidelined him for the final third of the 2015. Graham Zusi has spent time as a winger and midfielder over the last few seasons and is still a starter on this squad.

The biggest questions for Sporting in midfield are where Paulo Nagamura and Soni Mustivar will end up. Nagamura, a longtime MLS veteran, is a free agent and has not signed with a club. All the talks from the club show a desire to re-sign him, but with free agency, there are no guarantees.

Mustivar on the other hand, is in the middle of a contract dispute, which leaves his status in question. The defensive midfielder was overshadowed by Kristian Nemeth as one of the best newcomers of 2015, but his impact on the field cannot go unnoticed. In his first season in MLS, Mustivar was lauded as one of the best CDMs in the league and worthy of a raise. The addition of Brad Davis may mean one or both of these players is expendable and definitely lessens the blow if either doesn't return for 2016.

Sporting KC Midfield Potential Depth Chart

Benny Feilhaber

Roger Espinoza

Soni Mustivar*

Graham Zusi (w)

Justin Mapp

Brad Davis

Paulo Nagamura*

Lawrence Olum

Jordi Quintilla

Bernardo Anor (w)

Connor Hallisey (w)

Mikey Lopez

Jimmy Medgranda (w)

*Players with a star have yet to sign a contract

(w) Indicates a midfielder who has played in the wing role of the 4-3-3

The poor finishes during the last two seasons have left Kansas City very disappointed following their 2013 MLS Cup Championship. Adding another solid veteran for 2016 could see this team to another MLS Cup. With their 2015 US Open Cup Championship, Sporting has earned another berth in CONCACAF Champions League, a tournament that will test the depth of any MLS squad. Brad Davis, however he is utilized, fills a need heading into 2016. With the right chemistry, he could even break Landon Donovan's MLS assist record while wearing Sporting Blue.