Jordan Morris Praised By Werder Bremen General Manager

The tug of war over 21-year-old MAC Hermann Trophy Winner Jordan Morris got ever murkier on Tuesday when Werder Bremen general manager Thomas Eichin gave him some stunning praise. Morris has been in Germany to train with the Green-Whites, and has clearly made an impression while on the pitch.

Eichin has high praise for Morris

"He is a totally goal-oriented, no-nonsense guy," said Eichin, a former hockey executive. "He reminds me of my hockey days and the boys who always sought a way forward to get in front of the goal."

That shouldn't come as a great surprise to anyone who has watched Morris for either Stanford or the United States Men's National Team, with whom he has scored one goal in seven appearances. According to Eichin, he "does a few things one rarely sees."

Tug of war brewing over Morris

No one knows just what the next move for the young striker will be. His time at Stanford has come to a close, but it is now up to the starlet to decide whether to move overseas or to sign what is reportedly the wealthiest Homegrown Player contract in Major League Soccer history with the Seattle Sounders.

Morris spent two-and-a-half years in the Sounders academy before moving on to play in Palo Alto, which opens him up to the possibility of an HP contract. That is what Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey is hoping for, and what he reiterated while at the MLS adidas Player Combine on Tuesday.

"Jordan’s over there training and they’re going to react as they react, it’s a thing we don’t control," Lagerwey told MLSsoccer.com. "It’s part of Jordan’s process, and when he completes his process I hope he signs with the Sounders. I think we put our best foot forward, I think MLS is a great place for a young player to start his career, and I think we continue to have a great relationship with Jordan. So I’m hopeful that will work out."