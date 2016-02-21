2016 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualification Championship: Regional Heavyweights USWNT, Canada Vie For Title

The United States and Canada have qualified for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and now it's time to win the 2016 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualification Championship. The two powerhouse rivals of the region will be facing each other in the final on Sunday at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Plenty of history between these two teams

These two have faced each other in the final of this competition three consecutive times now, with the USWNT winning the last two contests. The first time they faced off in the final was in the 2008 edition when was held in Mexico. The U.S. came out on top, winning it 6-5 on penalties.



Four years later the two sides faced each other again in the final. However, the Canucks were at home since the tournament was held in Canada. Regardless that the match was played at BC Place in Vancouver, the United States took care of business. Alex Morgan and Abby Wambach scored two goals apiece, as they smashed the Canadians 4-0.



The two countries have also played each other in the Olympics, where the USWNT won both matches as well. In the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games, the Yanks prevailed with a 2-1 victory. Few remember that match, though, because of what came four years later.



In the London games of 2012, the USWNT barely edged out their rivals to the North. The Yanks won 4-3 in a classic, coming from behind three times before winning in extra time in what was one of the most disputed women's international matches ever.

The United States went on to win the Olympics that year, giving them a third straight Gold Medal. It is safe to say that there is some history between the two countries. The USWNT have been the dominant team in this rivalry and want to keep it that way. As for Les Rouges, they believe this is their time to finally get over the hump and defeat the Americans.

Christine Sinclair (Center) will need to be constantly testing the American back line on Sunday in the final. Photo provided by Kevin C. Cox-Getty Images,



"We will enjoy this tonight, and then get ready to take on most likely the Americans in a couple of days," Canada's captain Christine Sinclair told CONCACAF, after Canada's 3-1 semifinal victory over Costa Rica on Friday at BBVA Compass Stadium. "We want to get it done this time."

Equal forces set to collide

These two countries come into this match as equals. They both have yet to lose a game in the tournament, and have each won four straight matches. The Yanks and the Canucks have outscored their opponents by a combined 45-1. The Canadians just conceded their first goal on Friday against the Ticas, when Central American leading scorer Raquel Rodriguez hammered in her sixth of the tournament in Houston. Even after allowing Rodriguez to score, the Big Red still have a +23 goal differential.



The United States had an easier time in the semifinals on Friday in Houston as the Yanks thrashed Trinidad and Tobago 5-0. However, on Sunday each team's defense will be truly tested for the first time. It will be interesting to see which one crumbles first.



Both sides have plenty of both young and experienced offensive weapons, and it's likely the winner of this match will not be decided by who scores first. Both of them have enough firepower and pace to come from behind in the game and still win by two to three goals.



Instead, the deciding factor in this match will be in the midfield. The USWNT and CWNT use their midfield to overpower their opponents and dictate the tempo of the match. The midfielders for both are also extra defenders that can quickly recover the ball and launch another attack within the blink of an eye.



The difference in the midfield between them is the personal. Canada is led by hard working Diana Matheson while the deadly crosses from Josee Belanger can cause havoc for any team. The blinding pace from Desiree Scott or teenager Deanne Rose will be troublesome for the Americans for the entire 90 minutes.

U.S. captain Carli Lloyd will need to be the drving force in the offense for the United States on Sunday against Canada. Photo provided by Getty Images.



However, the United States midfield is on a different level of talent. From the vision of Lindsey Horan to the physical but yet graceful Morgan Brian all the way to game changing captain Carli Lloyd and creative Tobin Heath, the USWNT have the strongest midfield in the world.



Up front there are two deadly and different strikers that can terrorize any defense. Morgan is back in form for the national team. Since Wambach retired she has taken over and has scored six goals in five matches. Meanwhile, 23-year-old speedster Crystal Dunn has exploded with six goals in this tournament alone. However, five of those goals came against Puerto Rico in their group stage finale 10-0 victory.



Meanwhile, Canada has Sinclair, and a midfield that can score multiple goals, so no one can count them out. Yet, they do not add up to the USWNT's talent level. This game will not be a blowout victory but instead a physical contest with a few breathtaking goals.

Prediction: USA 2-1 Canada