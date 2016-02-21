2016 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualification Championship: Regional Heavyweights USWNT, Canada Vie For Title
Photo provided by David Moir-REUTERS.

The United States and Canada have qualified for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and now it's time to win the 2016 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualification Championship. The two powerhouse rivals of the region will be facing each other in the final on Sunday at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas. 

Plenty of history between these two teams

These two have faced each other in the final of this competition three consecutive times now, with the USWNT winning the last two contests. The first time they faced off in the final was in the 2008 edition when was held in Mexico. The U.S. came out on top, winning it 6-5 on penalties. 

Four years later the two sides faced each other again in the final. However, the Canucks were at home since the tournament was held in Canada. Regardless that the match was played at BC Place in Vancouver, the United States took care of business. Alex Morgan and Abby Wambach scored two goals apiece, as they smashed the Canadians 4-0. 

The two countries have also played each other in the Olympics, where the USWNT won both matches as well. In the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games, the Yanks prevailed with a 2-1 victory. Few remember that match, though, because of what came four years later.

In the London games of 2012, the USWNT barely edged out their rivals to the North. The Yanks won 4-3 in a classic, coming from behind three times before winning in extra time in what was one of the most disputed women's international matches ever.