2016 MLS Preview: Columbus Crew SC Look To Make Another Cinderella Run At MLS Cup

After a stellar 2015 MLS season, Columbus Crew SC finished second in the Eastern Conference with a 15-11-8 record. With that impressive record, it earned them a spot in the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs presented by Audi. The Crew dominated the playoffs, with a dramatic come from behind series against the Montreal Impact. They later succeeded with a 2-1 series win over the New York Red Bulls, and the Eastern Conference Championship. That win saw them through to the MLS Final against the Portland Timbers. Unfortunately, Crew SC would be defeated 2-1 in front of 22,000+ fans on their home field. Looking ahead to the season, VAVEL USA will dive into the core of Crew SC, and preview their upcoming season.

Roster Strength: A look at how the team will fare on the field

This season, they look to avenge their MLS Cup defeat, and go for another run. The team has the chemistry to make the Cinderella run again. In the hands of sporting director and head coach Gregg Berhalter, the Crew are bound to make another statement in the league. They have star power in Kei Kamara, and a built defense with Michael Parkhurst, and Gaston Sauro; Young talent in the names Rodrigo Saravia, and Chase Minter. Combine all talents together, this is a very organized, hungry team.

Photo courtesy: www.columbuscrewsc.com

Schedule Strength: How does Crew SC schedule fare to other teams?

Now looking at the schedule ahead of this season, this writer gives the schedule an overall grade of a B+. Why? The tougher opponents are being played on the road, right off of the bat pretty much. For example, the Crew are on the road their very first match, against reigning MLS Cup champions Portland Timbers. Then they begin a three game road trip against rivals Chicago Fire, FC Dallas, and Montreal Impact. Not to mention they also play western conference rivals Seattle Sounders on the road. The strength of the schedule makes it a competitive on paper, now what about the field.

Secondary Kit: A new look for the City's favorite soccer club.

Also making the Crew news, is the unveiling of the new away kit. Fans were anxious to see the unveiling, but were puzzled and disgruntled with what was presented to them. Soon, Crew SC became the laughing stock of MLS. Take a look at what was presented as the secondary kit. The front office gave the kit the name, "For Columbus."

Photo Courtesy: www.massivereport.com

The above picture gives a breakdown on what each part of the kit represents. Now, given the information, if you are an Ohio native, you can have to give credit to ADIDAS and applaud them for making a kit dedicated to the city. Many fans showed their displeasure via social media. Especially Twitter. So, Crew SC decided to impersonate Jimmy Kimmel's segment, "Mean Tweets" by doing one of their own.

A prediction is way too early at this point, but this writer sees Columbus Crew SC finishing second in the Eastern Conference, 16-10-8. Crew SC will bypass a wildcard play-in game and advance straight to the Eastern Conference Semi-finals where they will play rivals Toronto FC. If advancing past the Reds, they will play a rematch of a tough series for the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Red Bulls.