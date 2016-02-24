Copa America Centenario: Chile Looking Good In Group D Draw

After a defining moment in Chile's soccer history last summer at Copa America 2015 on home soil, La Roja are back and ready to defend their title at Copa America Centenario in the USA in 2016.

The Road Ahead For La Roja

Chile was drawn into Group D of the competition Sunday night in Manhattan at the Official Draw, now set to face a set of opponents consisting of Argentina, Panama, and Bolivia.

Chile now have their fixtures for the group stage all set (Photo: Copa America 2016 Official).

The first fixture for Chile right away is a key rematch of last summer's final, a June 6th bout with fellow CONMEBOL powers Argentina in Santa Clara. These two teams, featured in last year's final match of Copa competition, are heavily competitive and should make for a phenomenal rematch.

Until the rosters are finalized, however, it's too hard to judge which side should have the edge in the first game as well as at the top of the group. No doubt about it, Chile and Argentina are heavily favored to reach the knockout rounds from this group, but which side will win the group is all too complicated to decide now.

Chile and Argentina will open Group D play at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA (Photo: San Francisco 49ers).

Chile travel to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for a June 10th fixture with Bolivia, a neighboring country but less so of a dominant soccer nation. Together in the same group last season, La Roja demolished the Bolivians in a 5-0 rout, and they will be expected to do the same in their second match of Copa America Centenario play.

The final game of the group stage comes against CONCACAF side Panama on June 14th in Philadelphia. The Panamanians finished third in the 2015 Gold Cup and are participating in their first Copa America, and their inexperience may haunt them, or it could cause a surprise factor and result in an upset or two. Chile simply have to be cautious but nevertheless should be able to control this third game and emerge with three (more) points.

Confident, Yet Controlled Approach From Pizzi

"I tend to respect all our opponents; I have a lot of admiration for the coaches," said newly-appointed national team manager Juan Antonio Pizzi to VAVEL after the draw. "It's going to be a tough Copa America."

It will be a true disappointment if La Roja fail to capitalize on two out of three favorable opponents in this initial group stage, but with Pizzi not giving leeway to Bolivia or Panama by underestimating them, Chile look set for a confident, yet controlled run at defending their Copa title.

"We just need to be prepared to face them all," said Pizzi. "We have the confidence to advance."