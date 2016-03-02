Seattle Sounders Sign Forward Oalex Anderson
Sounders FC Twitter - @SoundersFC

Just a few days ahead of their first regular season game of the 2016 MLS season, the Seattle Sounders signed another forward to their first team roster. Oalex Anderson is the newest player to be added to the roster.

Who is Oalex Anderson?

Anderson played the 2015 with Seattle Sounders 2, the club’s USL team, and scored four goals in 16 appearances. The 20-year-old joins fellow forward Andy Craven as the second player to make the jump to the first team from S2.

Take a look at how he turned the defensive inside out against Portland Timbers 2 last season.