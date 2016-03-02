Seattle Sounders Sign Forward Oalex Anderson

Just a few days ahead of their first regular season game of the 2016 MLS season, the Seattle Sounders signed another forward to their first team roster. Oalex Anderson is the newest player to be added to the roster.

Who is Oalex Anderson?

Anderson played the 2015 with Seattle Sounders 2, the club’s USL team, and scored four goals in 16 appearances. The 20-year-old joins fellow forward Andy Craven as the second player to make the jump to the first team from S2.

Take a look at how he turned the defensive inside out against Portland Timbers 2 last season.

Sounders General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey had this to say about Anderson; "It's exciting to see our development system at work in signing one of our standout S2 players to the First Team. Oalex has a lot of potential, which he showed last season, and we're happy to have him join the senior squad ahead of the 2016 MLS season."

In just 758 minutes with S2, Anderson scored those four goals as mentioned above. In 2014 Before he joined Seattle, Anderson played for Grenades FC. He scored 12 goals in just 18 appearances. He is also a member of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Team. Since he debuted in February 2014, he has been capped 20 times and has scored ten goals. United States men’s national team fans may be familiar with him as well. He scored against them inside five minutes back in November at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO during the World Cup Qualifier game. It was the only goal that the Vincy Heat would score as they lost 6-1.

Oalex Anderson (right) of St. Vincent and the Grenadines controls the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States during a World Cup qualifying match / Dilip Vishwanat - Getty Images)

Added Depth

With the recent departure of Obafemi Martins to the Chinese Super League, Anderson will add much needed depth to the Sounders roster. There is a potential that the Sounders could have a few more games on their slate if they advance against Club America on Wednesday in the second leg of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal match. If the Sounders advance, they will have at least two more games added to their schedule outside the 34 regular season MLS games and the possibility of multiple games in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

World Cup Qualifying Games

The Sounders will be hard pressed at the forward position once the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying games start up again in late March and the Copa America Centenario in June. In March they will possibly lose Clint Dempsey, Jordan Morris and Anderson. That is two of their three starting forwards at the moment.

When June rolls around, the Sounders will possibly lose the services of Nelson Valdez (Paraguay), Morris and Dempsey. If Anderson plays well for the team in the opening minutes, assuming he gets the minutes, he could be a huge contribution to the team as the Sounders will need the added depth up front.

Sounders fans should be excited about this signing as it shows Seattle is looking to get younger at the forward position as they have recently signed Anderson and Homegrown Player Morris.

Here is another goal that Anderson scored against OKC Energy last May.

Information about Anderson

Height: 5-8

Weight: 155

Born: November 11, 1995 in Barrouallie, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Hometown: Barrouallie, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Citizenship: St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Pronunciation: OH-lex

Acquired: Signed to Sounders FC roster on March 1, 2016

Previous Experience: Sounders FC 2 (2015); Grenades FC (2014-2015); System 3 FC (2013-2014)