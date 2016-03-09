Mike Magee Named MLS Player Of The Week

Opening weekend in Major League Soccer was jammed full of exciting moments and brilliant performances, but none topped that of Los Angeles Galaxy striker Mike Magee. After coming on a substitute, Magee netted two goals, assisted another and won the Galaxy a penalty kick, which was converted. For his performance, Magee was named MLS Player of the Week, according to mlssoccer.com.

Warm Welcome For Mike Magee

Giovani Dos Santos was a top signing for the Galaxy last season. The Mexican international was a seasoned veteran in Europe with Villarreal and has been a consistent performer for Mexico. However, Dos Santos failed to impress Galaxy head coach Bruce Arena during Sunday's match. In turn, Mike Magee was subbed on at halftime with the Galaxy down 1-0 to D.C. United.

Magee welcomed the opportunity with open arms. After just 10 minutes of action, the 2013 MLS MVP whipped in a corner from the left side that was met in the air by defender Daniel Steres. Steres headed the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-1. The ball was pinpoint in accuracy and carried great pace through the air, making it an easy finish for Steres.

One Goal After Another

Assists weren't enough for Magee, as he added two goals of his own on the night against D.C. After a beautiful ball was lifted into the penalty area, Magee brought down the ball with ease and chipped D.C. goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra into the net to make it 2-1 L.A. just past the hour mark.

Magee's first goal was arguably the best goal of the match. The chip from inside the penatly area left Dykstra stranded. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

And Magee didn't finish the evening there. He would win the Galaxy a penalty which Robbie Keane converted to make the score 3-1. Magee then found space behind the defense and poked the ball past Dykstra and looked to score once again, but was taken down by Dykstra. Keane stepped and slotted home his first goal of the season.

The first goal for Magee was followed by a second with less than five minutes remaining in normal time. A free kick from the left side saw him rifle a header into the back of the net, putting the Galaxy ahead 4-1.

Magee Rewarded

The final score finished at 4-1 and with his performance, Magee was duly awarded MLS Player of the Week. On a team full of star-studded names, it was Magee, an MLS veteran, who impressed on the opening day of the MLS season.

Midfielder Ignacio Piatti finished second in the voting after his two-goal performance lifted the Montreal Impact over the Vancouver Whitecaps by a score of 3-2.

Magee and the Galaxy will play their next game against the Colorado Rapids on March 12.