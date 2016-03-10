Perry Kitchen Signs With Hearts

Perry Kitchen has found a new home. Kitchen has decided to sign with Hearts of the Scottish Premier League. Hearts made it official on Wednesday and Brian Sciaretta reported the contract was for two-and-a-half years.

Perry Kitchen is officially a player for Hearts in the Scottish Premier League. The club made the announcement today https://t.co/yx3dsta3rk — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) March 9, 2016

Why Did Kitchen Leave D.C. United?

Kitchen, 24, was drafted by D.C. United during the first round of the 2011 MLS SuperDraft as the third overall pick. He appeared in 158 regular season games where he started at least 30 games in all five seasons. Prior to being drafted by D.C., Kitchen played one season at the University of Akron.

At the end of the 2015 MLS season, Kitchen’s contract expired and the two sides were unable to reach an agreement. Since United did try to re-sign him, they will retain his MLS rights if he wants to come back to the U.S.

Sources state that United offered him more than $400,000 in base salary. His previous salary was worth $172,000 in base salary and $257,450 in overall compensation.

Kitchen Career MLS Stats

As mentioned above, Kitchen appeared in 158 matches for United. In his five years, he scored a total of ten goals and assisted on ten others. His career high in goals came during the 2014 season when he scored five. He also tied his career high in assists for a year with four. He assisted on four goals in 2013 as well.

Kitchen never received a red card in his five-year MLS career. He did rack up a total of 29 yellow cards, 11 in 2014.

Will Kitchen Find More Time with the USMNT?

Perry Kitchen passes the ball during the international men's friendly match on February 8, 2015 / Victor Decolongon - Getty Images

Kitchen was also a member of the United States men’s national team camp earlier this season. He has a total of three caps to his name with the senior, the most recent being when he came on as a late game sub in the USMNT game against Canada on February 5th.

We all know how Jurgen Klinsmann loves for his players to play overseas. Maybe in Kitchen gets playing time in, Scotland he will received more looks from Klinsmann and his technical staff.

It will be interesting to see in Kitchen will flourish in Europe and stay over there for the rest of his career or if he will struggle and come back to MLS and D.C. United. Only time will tell.