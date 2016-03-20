Seattle Sounders Fall To Vancouver Whitecaps On Pair Of Questionable Penalties
Photo: Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY

Not once, but twice were the Vancouver Whitecaps gifted penalties by referee Mark Geiger, and that proved the difference at CenturyLink Field Saturday night, as the Seattle Sounders fell 2-1 to their Cascadia Cup opponents to start their season 0-3 for the first time in team history.

First it was Christian Bolanos getting clipped by a ghost in the ninth minute, and then Blas Perez leaning into the sliding tackle attempt of Chad Marshall. The latter clearly involved contact and was the correct call, but nevertheless it was an act by Perez and sadly decided the game on fouls.

Both times, Pedro Morales stepped up to the spot and struck home the penalties to give the Whitecaps the go-ahead goals they needed. The Chilean made no mistake in scoring his second and third goals of the 2016 Major League Soccer season.

Seattle's lone goal came on a superb free kick off the left foot of Andreas Ivanschitz. The Austrian stepped up and directly slotted the set piece home top-left and past goalkeeper David Ousted to tie up the score at 1-1 in the 52nd minute. 