Seattle Sounders Defender Tyrone Mears Receives Green Card

On Tuesday, the Seattle Sounders announced that defender Tyrone Mears has received his green card. With Mears obtaining his green card, it gives him permanent resident status in the United States effective immediately. He will no longer occupy an international spot on the Sounders roster.

Seven Players Hold International Spots

Nelson Valdez (16) scores a goal against the LA Galaxy during the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs / Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

With Mears now a permanent resident, that leaves seven players holding an international roster spot. Those players are Oalex Anderson, Oniel Fisher, Erik Friberg, Andreas Ivanschitz, Joevin Jones, Roman Torres and Nelson Valdez. According to the Sounders press release, the Sounders acquired another international roster slot and Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) from Toronto FC in exchange for General Allocation money. This means that the Sounders now have two open international spots available on their roster.

Mears Steady in Second Year with Sounders

The 2016 MLS season is Mears’ second season with the club. He has appeared in 35 games, starting 33, and has scored one goal and has assisted on three others. He logged 2,960 minutes in 2015 and was one of the clubs most consistent players during the season. He joined the Sounders after playing 14 years in Europe, the last four with Bolton Wanderers.

He has been a solid replacement after DeAndre Yedlin was transferred to Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League at the conclusion of the 2014 MLS season that saw the Sounders claim their first ever Supporters’ Shield.

Sounders Still Looking to Replace Obafemi Martins

Obafemi Martins in a game with the Seattle Sounders during the 2015 MLS season / Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

The Sounders also still have a Designated Player slot open after forward Obafemi Martins was transferred to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua. The Sounders have struggled out the gate and are currently the only team in MLS to not register a point as they have started the season 0-3-0 (W-L-T) with all three losses coming by one goal.

After a week off, the Sounders return to action this Saturday against the Montreal Impact (2-1-0) at home. Game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:00pm PST with local television coverage on Q13 Fox. For fans out of the area, the game can be seen on MLS Live.