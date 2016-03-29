Etihad Airways Player Of The Month Nominees

The first month of the 2016 MLS season is coming to an end and it is now time to vote for Etihad Airways​ MLS Player of the Month. There has been some incredible play so far into the young season. There have also been some pretty amazing goals to go along with as well. Five players have been nominated for MLS Player of the Month.

The Nominees

Goalkeeper Andre Blake of Philadelphia Union dives to make a save as the ball get past him and bounces off the post against the New England Revolution at Talen Energy Stadium on March 20, 2016 in Chester, Pennsylvania / Drew Hallowell - Getty Images

Andre Blake of the Philadelphian Union has been nominated after his stellar play in goal. The third year goalkeeper has helped lead the Union to a 2-1-0 (W-L-T) and the team currently stands in second place of the Eastern Conference standings.

Some could consider Blake as an emerging, top goalkeeper in MLS. He no longer has to look over his shoulder and wonder if someone is going to take his spot. In three games for the Union, Blake has faced 19 shots on goal and has given up only three goals in his 180 minutes of action. He is coming off a 3-0 shutout over the New England Revolution back on March 20th.

Giles Barnes (left) and Will Bruin (right) of the Houston Dynamo celebrate a first-half own goal against FC Dallas during their game at BBVA Compass Stadium on March 12, 2016 in Houston, Texas / Scott Halleran - Getty Images

Will Bruin of the Houston Dynamo has scored three goals and assisted on two others in the Dynamo’s four games played. In Houston’s first three games, they scored 11 goals, an MLS record. They were shutout this past week, but if Bruin keeps playing the way he has been, expect more goals and assists to come throughout the year.

Mauro Diaz (right) of FC Dallas handles the ball against Vancouver FC at Toyota Stadium in Frisco on September 14, 2014 in Frisco Texas / Rick Yeatts - Getty Images)

Mauro Diaz started the 2016 season the way he left the 2015 season for FC Dallas. He already has four assists in four games to go along with one goal. He has started all four games and has been pivotal for Dallas and if he and the team continue to play this way, they will remain at the top of the standings for most of the year.

Ignacio Piatti (center) of the Montreal Impact holds off Matias Laba (right) of the Vancouver Whitecaps and he dribbles the ball upfield during their MLS game March 6, 2016 at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Montreal won 3-2 / Jeff Vinnick - Getty Images

Ignacio Piatti has been huge for the Montreal Impact while Didier Drogba missed the first two games of the season. In those two games, he scored three goals and assisted on two others. He’s a big reason why Montreal finds themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference standings four weeks into the season.

Last and most certainly not least, we have Joao Plata. The 5’2” forward has scored three goals in three games played and assisted on two others. Real Salt Lake currently stands in sixth place of the Western Conference standings with five points. If Plata can bounce back from a terrible, injury plagued 2015 season and find his 2014 form, watch out MLS.

Israel Jimenez of Tigres and Joao Plata of Real Salt Lake fight of the ball during the quarterfinals second leg match between Real Salt Lake and Tigres UANL as part of the Concacaf Champions League 2016 at Rio Tinto Stadium on March 02, 2016 in Sandy, United States. Tigers won the series 3-1 to move on to the semifinals / George Frey - LatinContent/Getty Images

Great Players on List

These are five great players that made the list. It will be interesting to see what player gets voted by the fans for MLS Player of the Month for March. Check back with VAVEL USA on Friday to see who earned the honor as Etihad Airways​ MLS Player of the Month.