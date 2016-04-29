Cyle Larin chased by European clubs

Cyle Larin is being chased by multiple European clubs. The former Connecticut Huskie, after signing a Generation Adidas deal, became the first overall pick in the 2015 MLS Draft.

Larin continues to improve

Highly touted Larin had a great rookie campaign with the Orlando City Soccer Club. In 27 league appearances with the club, he scored an astounding 17 times. As a result of his dominance up in the final third of the pitch, he was awarded with the MLS Rookie of the Year Award.

This year, Larin seems to have improved his goal scoring output. While it is still early in the season, the Canadian international is on pace to break his career goal record, having already scored four in six appearances.

Cyle Larin in action with Canada against Mexico. | Photo: Getty Images

Even before signing with Major League Soccer, Larin was gaining interest from clubs in Europe, including a number of English clubs. But now that he has proven that he has been able to cut it at the highest level, more European outfits are interested in his signature. Molde, of Norway, and Lazio, of Italy, are looking into Larin, according to Calcio Mercato.

Calcio Mercato also state that Molde was in attendance during Orlando’s loss to New York Red Bulls where Larin scored the opening goal. It was a great goal as he showed his finishing technique inside the penalty box. Rafael Ramos sprinted into space down the right side of the pitch before whipping in a cross towards the middle. Larin was in the right spot at the right time and redirected the ball into the back of the net.

Canadian's potential

Larin without a doubt has loads of potential. If he can continue his fine form for the rest of the season, there is no doubt that more European clubs will be after his signature during the summer transfer window.