Timber Joey: A Portland Idol
Timber Joey, Portland Idol || Image: Alejandro Mateos (VAVEL Spain)

Imagine being a Major League Soccer goalkeeper and you play a match against Portland Timbers in Providence Park. Suddenly, during a corner kick against your team you hear a strange sound, one very different than what your normally hear in the field and you see for a few seconds… a chainsaw?

No, you’re not crazy, there's a man behind the goal who looks rather like a lumberjack holding a chainsaw and trying to throw you off and encourage fans. The ball reaches the box and a Timbers forward scores a goal. In this moment you begin to remember that bearded lumberjack, who is now hacking a slice of wood off a giant log with his chainsaw.

Welcome to Providence Park… my name is Timber Joey.

More than a mascot

The American sport culture encourages mascots, who provide their own unique brand of entertainment. Mascots are a more common sight in Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Football League (NFL) or the National Basketball Association (NBA), but more and more mascots are emerging in MLS. 

Some NBA Mascots (Image: AP)

But in MLS, in addition about to the mascots, there's an emerging trend to celebrate goals in a unique fashion. The New England Revolution have the Midnight Riders, dressed like Colonial Soldiers who shoot muskets after a goal, the Montreal Impact has a bell that rings for a goal and the Chicago Fire sound a fire station bell in honor of their franchise history.

Timber Joey is more than a mascot for Timbers fans

And, of course, the Portland Timbers have Timber Joey. However, for many people Joey is more than a mascot. He's responsible for, chainsaw in hand, cutting a slice of a log near the Timbers Army every time his team scores a goal.

Timber Joey is the first to encourage thousands of fans with his chainsaw. As a whole, it’s Joey and his chainsaw. For the majority of the Timbers Army, Joey's regarded as a symbol of the club, even well above some players of the roster.

The history of a symbol

The history of Timber Joey began many years ago, exactly 39. Let's take a walk through the past to discover how the story of this symbol of the currently MLS Cup champions.

In 1977, the Portland Timbers played in the North American Soccer League (NASL). A young boy called Tim Serril and his family went to PGE Park to watch play one of the best soccer players in the history, Pele. The Timbers played against the New York Cosmos, in one of the last matches in the Brazilian's great career.

Timber Jim in his first seasons (Photo credit: Portland Timbers )

That guy, a regular Oregon fan, spoke with the then-owner of the Portland Timbers about the possibility of entering the stadium with a chainsaw to encourage supporters. He, with reservations, accepted the proposal and Jim add a stage at the top of a log. Thus, Timber Jim was born.

From the 1978 season until the club disappeared in 1981, Timber Jim was cheering for their team and fans as part of their show.

In 2001, the team was refounded with the same name (Portland Timbers), and began to compete in the United Soccer League (USL). Thus, Timber Jim reappeared, retaking his old stage and chainsaw.

However, 2004 was a bad year for Jim Serrill, because his daughter died in a car accident. Since the fatal accident, at the 80 minute mark of every Timbers match, the Timbers Army break into a chorus of “You Are My Sunshine” in his honor, because it was the favorite song of Serrill’s daughter. Thus, Timber Jim was even more closely associated with the club.