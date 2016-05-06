Result Los Angeles Galaxy 4-2 New England Revolution in 2016 MLS

From all of us here at VAVEL USA, we thank you for joining us for this MLS clash between the Galaxy and the Revolution on Mother's Day. This is Jorge Belon signing off.

FT: The Galaxy hang on and score late to win the match 4-2. LA has also made history by becoming the first club in MLS to reach 300 wins in regular season play. The Revs fought back but at the end the injury to Goncalves came back to haunt them as they finished the game with 10-men. LA was able to slow their momentum down and eventually scored the fourth goal to seal the victory.

'92: GOAL!!!!!! Gerrard once again shows off his clinical world class touches in the box to seal the victory for LA. Gerrard received the ball at the top of the box and eluded a defender by stopping the ball. Then he cut to his left and to lose another defender. Then he calmly chipped the ball over the keeper to make to finish the play (4-2)

91: LA's DeLaGarza picks up a yellow card for time wasting.

'90: Four minutes of stoppage time has been added to the game.

'89: LA wins a free kick near midfield. If they play smart it kill the clock and cool the momentum of the Revs.

'87: The Revs are producing chances and are applying a lot of pressure on LA's defense but they need to convert soon, time is running out for them.

'86: Fagundez wastes another set piece, his ball gets deflected by the defense (3-2)

'85: LA was finally able to muster up a couple of chances but both shots end in goal kick's for the Revs (3-2)

'83: The Galaxy get bailed out by the crossbar! Agudelo receives the ball in the center of the box wide open and takes a shot heading towards the left hand corner of the net. However, right before his shot enter the back of the net, the ball dinged of the crossbar for a goal kick (3-2)

'82: Regardless that the Revs are down a man they are still knocking on the door for the equalizer.

'81: LA makes their final sub of the match: Husidic replaces Lletget

'80: However, Fagundez's cross is ended with B. Rowe catching the ball (3-2)

'79: Fagundez lines up for a set piece just out side the box

'78: The Galaxy fail to get anything from the corner as the play ends with a clearance (3-2)

'78: Just like that the Galaxy restore their dominance with a strong run from Zardes. He bulldozed his way into the box and fired a low shot towards goal but Shuttleworth was there to deny it (3-2).

'76: The Revs are now down to 10-men since Goncalves has left the game with an injury.

'75: The Galaxy are about to make their second sub of the match: Magee wil replace Boateng.

'73: The Galaxy have slowed down and the Revs are once again in charge of the match. However, the difference from the first half is that they have some goals to show for it.

'70: Revs make their final sub of the match: Neguyen is replaced by Janzen

'70: Revs make their second change of the game: Kobayashi enters the match for Koffie

'69: GOAL!!!!!! Agudelo cuts the lead to one with a powerful volley in center of the box (3-2)

67: GOAL!!!!!!! K. Rowe silences the crowd with a close range curling bullet to the top left hand corner to cut the lead down two (3-1)

'65: Bunbury was able to register the Revs first shot on target in the half. However, Rowe smothers the shot and keeps New England off the scoreboard (3-0).

'63: Scary moment for the LA faithful as Dos Santos went down with what appeared to be an injury after suffering a tackle from behind. However, he he was able to get up and walk it off.

'61: No surprise that Keane was not able to go the full 90 since he just made his return after being out for five games. However, he did make an impact by scoring two goals.

'59: LA makes their first sub of the game with Keane leaving the match and Gerrard entering.

'58: Revs' Watson picks up the games first yellow card

'53: LA started a quick counter with Zardes running down the pitch with the ball. He was able to fire a low shot near the top of the box. But the shot sailed just wide of the left hand post and out for a New England goal kick (3-0).

'52: The corner ends for the Revs with B. Rowe catching the ball (3-0)

'51: The Revs were finally able to string a few passes and won a corner kick.

'50: LA has started the second half with more of the initiative. They are in control of possession and have a created a few chances.

'48: Nothing comes from the set piece for LA. Keane failed to clear the first defender in the box (3-0).

'47: Lletget wins a challenge as he steals the ball away from Fagundez and then get s fouled.

'45: The Revs make their first substitution of the match: Bunbury enters the match for Woodbury.

'45: The Revs will kick off the second half. They need to start scoring quickly if they want to turn this match around (3-0)

HT: The Galaxy enter the half time break with a commanding 3-0 lead. Two goals from Keane and other from Dos Santos has the Galaxy in charge and the Revs in state of shell shock. New England had more time on the ball for the first 30 minutes of the half, but they were not able to break through.Regardless that the Revs placed five shots on target. As for LA, they recovered from a slow start to produce 12 shots and land seven of them on target. If it was not for Shuttleworth's four saves the game might have been over already. LA will have to start the next half with the same mindset they ended the half, since New England does have the talent to score multiple goals in a short period..

'45: GOAL!!!!!!! Keane finishes off the play that involved Dos Santos and Zardes in the build up. Zardes started the play by finding the Mexican international at the edge of the box. Dos Santos held up three players with his hesitation and then dished it back to Zardes who was on the sideline near the left hand post. The U.S. international then sent a low ball across the mouth of the goal for Keane to tap in the ball to make it 3-0.

'44: LA can be up by four of five goals, but saves from Shuttleworth and missed opportunities are keeping the Revs alive.

'40: Dos Santos lets another chance slip by. Zardes found Dos Santos open in the box. The Mexican international controlled the pass and took a few strides with the ball towards Shuttleworth. Dos Santos shot the ball to the bottom left hand corner, but it went just wide for a goal kick (2-0).

'39: Nguyen sends the ball into the box, but the play ends with a clearance from B. Rowe (2-0)

'38: The Revs win a free kick and Nguyen will take it.

'36: The set piece ends with the ball being blasted into the wall (2-0)

'36: Keane gets fouled by Nguyen near the top of the penalty box.

'33: Back to back action as both keepers are called into action to make save. The pace of the match is really starting to pick up. LA is looking to build on their lead and the Revs are disparately searching for a goal (2-0)

'32: The Galaxy's offense has woken up and are starting to create more chances and put pressure on the Revs shaky back line

'31: Off a corner kick, Van Damme almost makes it 3-0, but his header is saved by Shuttleworth (2-0).

'29: Dos Santos nearly doubles the lead with a chip shot to the left hand corner of the net, but Shuttleworth manages to get a hand on the ball to deny LA (2-0)

'26: The Revs are still attacking but B. Rowe and the Galaxy's defense are standing their ground and frustrating New England.

'24: GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!! Dos Santos sends a bullet to the top right hand corner off a volley to give LA a 2-0 lead. On one of the few Galaxy's attack the Mexican international was able to be at the right spot to clean up a loose high ball and blast the shot into the back of the net (2-0)

'21: The Revs' K. Rowe take a shot just outside the top of the box, but B. Rowe makes the save to keep New England off the board (1-0)

'20: However, the play ends with the ball safely landing into the hands of B. Rowe (1-0)

'19: After a foul from Van Damme on Nguyen, the Revs are in prime position to place a dangerous ball into the box.

'16: The Revs after giving up the goal resume control of possession and force B. Rowe to make his first save of the match (1-0).

'14: GOAL!!!!!! Out of the blue Zardes sends a low fast ball through the heart of the box and right into the feet of Keane. The captain then buries the ball into the back fo the net to give LA the 1-0 lead.

'12: Lletget attempts the cross from the right hand side, but it gets deflected for a throw in.

'10: The Revs have found away to limit Dos Santos to just one touch on the ball in the early stages.

'8: LA is starting to complete some passes, but the final ball into the final third has not been delivered.

'5: Revs' K. Rowe attempts to catch LA's defense asleep with a quick throw in to Agudelo in the penalty box. However, B. Rowe comes out first and ends the attack for the Revs (0-0)

'4: The Revs have had more possession of the ball. The Galaxy are still trying to find their rhythm.

'1: The Revs first attack ends with B. Rowe catching the cross (0-0)

'1: B. Rowe slides to save a corner kick.

'1: And we are off, LA kicks off the match.

The national anthem has been sung and the players are getting into their position. The Galaxy faithful are pumped and showing it with their: jumping, chanting and singing.

The referees and the players are walking out of the tunnel. The crowd is cheering the anticipation is rising here at the StubHub Center.

The players are heading back to the locker room, the game is just minutes away from being kicked off.

The players from both squads are out on the pitch warming up.

The sun has came out and is shining on the field.

In the absences of Keane, Dos Santos has stepped up and scored four goals and assisted on two goals. It will be interesting to see how Keane. Dos Santos and Zardes mesh today. The good news for LA's head coach and general manager B. Arena is that the trio is facing a defense that has allowed 16 goals in 10 games thus far.

The surprises of the starting line up for LA is the return of Keane and N. De Jong not even being on the 18-man roster squad.

The referee for the match is H. Grajeda

The Revs's bench players: GK:B. Knighton, DEF: D. Barnes, Sambinha, MID: D. Kobayashi, Z. Herivaux, FWD: T. Bunbury, F. Janzen

The Galaxy's bench players: GK: D. Kennedy, DEF: Leonardo, D. Romney, MID: S. Gerrard, B. Husidic, R. Garcia, FWD: Mike Magee

New England's starting line up: GK: B. Shuttleworth, DEF: J. Watson, A. Farrell, J. Goncalves, S. Caldwell, MID: G. Koffie, L. Woodberry, K. Rowe, L. Nguyen, D. Fagundez, FWD: J. Agudelo

LA's starting line up: GK: B. Rowe, DEF: A.J. DeLaGarza, D. Steres, J. Van Damme, R. Rogers, MID: S. Lletget, J. Larentowicz, E. Boateng, FWD: R. Keane, G. Zardes and G. Dos Santos.

This game will mark the 40th regular season meeting from these two MLS originals. This is the 20th time the Revs and the Galaxy have clashed in LA. The Galaxy have won 11 of those matches, and the Revolution have managed to leave Southern California with five victories throughout the years.

The fans are starting to file in on this Sunday Mother's Day MLS matchup between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the New England Revolution

Now let’s wait and see what unfolds on Sunday at the StubHub Center between the Galaxy and the Revolution.

Even third place Toronto FC (11 points) and second place Philadelphia Union (13 points) are within range of the Revs. However, first the Revolution needs to take care of business in Carson and hope other clubs do them some favors in the process.

The Revolution is currently in seventh place with 10 points in 10 games. However, a victory can potentially make them jump up in the Eastern Conference. The reason for that is because from sixth to fourth place all of the clubs are tied with 10 points.

New England’s head coach Jay Heaps knows if the Revs want to leave with any points on Sunday they have stay aggressive. It is still early in the season but the Revolution is in trouble and need to start picking up victories.

If the Revs score first on Sunday, then they cannot ease the pressure and bunker in. RSL did that after they took the lead early in the match. They failed to hold on to the ball and allowed the Galaxy’s offense to run with the ball. In result, LA scored four unanswered goals before Salt Lake scored their second. The match ended in a 5-2 victory for the Galaxy at home.

He will most likely get the start up top since Charlie Davies has been ruled out with right abductor sprain. Teal Bunbury has been listed as questionable for this match, but he is barely coming back from a hamstring strain. It is safe to say that if Bunbury does participate in the match he will be coming off the bench.

For the Revolution to pick up three points and to possibly jump start their season it starts with their midfield. The Revs have to control the possession and not allow the fast pace and lethal counter attack of LA to gain rhythm. Plus Juan Agudelo will need to make sure that he converts his chances on Sunday.

Arena has received even more good news with Nigel de Jong returning from his three-game suspension. Whether he will start or not is another question, but the simple fact that he is available improves the midfield in every category. Plus it helps the defense to slow down Lee Nguyen and Diego Fagundez.

The Revs defense will need to make sure that Dos Santos does not have time on the ball. The Galaxy’s play maker has the ability to create moments of brilliance when nothing presents itself.

For LA’s head coach and general manager Bruce Arena he will need Dos Santos to continue his form. With him playing at such high level the jobs of Gyasi Zardes, Sebastian Lletget and the rest of the midfield become easier.

“We think Giovani [Dos Santos] had a difficult period when he was injured again, and for that reason we couldn’t call him up for the games against Canada, which was the plan,” Osorio told Futbol MLS on April 29th. “That is why I went to see him in Los Angeles, and we were delighted to see he was regaining his fitness level. We are happy for Giovani, for his family, that he is gaining back his level and that he will be competing for a spot not only on the list of 40 but also on the 23-man roster.”

His spectacular form was recognized by the league when he was voted player of the week in week seven. The World Cup veteran has also been gaining the attention of the Mexican National Team Head Coach, Juan Carlos Osorio. Dos Santos has been included in the El Tri 40-man Copa America Centenario preliminary squad.

He struggled in that match against the Timbers and was subbed off at the 64th minute. However, in the next match his rust was gone as he exploded for two goals and an assist against the Houston Dynamo. Since his return from the injury against the Timbers, Dos Santos has been involved in six of LA’s 10 goals. He has scored four times and completed two assists.

He was only able to play 45 minutes in the match. He did not suit up again for Los Angeles until April 10th. The Galaxy and the Portland Timbers played to a 1-1 draw at the StubHub Center.

However, the big news for LA is that Giovani Dos Santos has officially arrived. He started the season on the wrong foot with an injury to his left leg in the season opener in March against D.C. United.

Third place FC Dallas, second place Real Salt Lake and the Rapids are all tied with 17 points. Since the LA Galaxy has better goal differential then the three clubs ahead of them, all they need is for RSL, Dallas and Colorado to tie in their next match.

Their six game unbeaten run has LA in fourth place with 15 points and a positive 10 goal differential. A victory for Los Angeles can potentially place them in first place.

The LA Galaxy has not lost a game since March 12th. Current first place of the Western Conference and the Supporters’ Shield, the Colorado Rapids were able to pull out a 1-0 victory against LA at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Since that match LA has been involved in six games and has yet to lose. They won three and tied three times since.

For the Revolution facing LA usually ends in disappointment and frustration. The bad news for New England is they are facing an informed Galaxy club.

The Revs and the Galaxy also have history in the MLS Cup Final. They have met each other three times. LA has won all of the finals and has outscored the Revs four to one in the process.

LA has hosted New England on 21 occasions and they have won 12 of those matches. The Revolution has only won five times in Southern California. Los Angeles overall record at home against the Revs is (W-D-L) 12-4-5 and positive nine goal differential. The Galaxy has also been able to shutout New England six times at home.

These two MLS originals will be meeting for the 43rd time on Sunday. The Galaxy has dominated the series by winning 22 of the matches. The Revs were able to pick up 13 victories, and the two sides have tied seven times.

Hello, my name is Jorge Belon, and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of Major League Soccer. Tonight, the red hot Los Angeles Galaxy will be hosting the struggling New England Revolution. The match kicks off at the StubHub Center in Carson, California at 3:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Sunday. Stay tuned for pre-match, live comments and post-match coverage throughout the day.