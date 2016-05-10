Suspended Kei Kamara being shopped by Columbus Crew SC
Kei Kamara leaving the field after the Seattle Sounders defeated the Columbus Crew 1-0 | Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Every Columbus Crew SC fan has just been hit with alarming news. Coming out of the EAS Training Center -- the official training grounds for Crew SC -- in Obetz, Ohio, is that forward Kei Kamara has been suspended one game by head coach and sporting director Gregg Berhalter. The suspension comes after Kamara lashed out at teammate and playmaker Federico Higuain.

What seemed to be a thrilling victory after being up 4-1, ended up being a collapse for Crew SC as they drew the Montreal Impact, 4-4.

But it was what happened post game, that got a little out of control. Kamara did the usual post-game interview as every players does, but it was what he said, that created all the commotion in the locker room.