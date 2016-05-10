Suspended Kei Kamara being shopped by Columbus Crew SC

Every Columbus Crew SC​ fan has just been hit with alarming news. Coming out of the EAS Training Center -- the official training grounds for Crew SC -- in Obetz, Ohio, is that forward Kei Kamara has been suspended one game by head coach and sporting director Gregg Berhalter. The suspension comes after Kamara lashed out at teammate and playmaker Federico Higuain.

What seemed to be a thrilling victory after being up 4-1, ended up being a collapse for Crew SC as they drew the Montreal Impact, 4-4.

But it was what happened post game, that got a little out of control. Kamara did the usual post-game interview as every players does, but it was what he said, that created all the commotion in the locker room.

Penalty Argument

The original argument started in the 53rd minutes of play, when the Crew were awarded a penalty kick after Marco Donadel tripped up Justin Meram inside the Montreal box. Kamara approached the spot with ball in hand, when Higuain approached the Sierra Leone striker and said that the kick should go to Ethan (Finlay). After a few moments of a clear debate between the midfielder and forward, captain Michael Parkhurst stepped in to settle things down.

Kamara, obviously frustrated that Higuain decided to take the spot kick -- in which the kick was converted --, Kamara took to the media to voice his displeasure.

Federico Higuain takes a shot on goal against the Seattle Sounders. Crew SC lost to the Sounders 1-0 | Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Berhalter addressed the media in response to the penalty situation.

“We have two players that are designated to take penalty kicks, and it’s on me for not clarifying who takes it in this game, so I’ll take full responsibility. That’s my fault. Rest assured, it’s not going to happen again.”

Just when you thought things were better, the Crew announced that the striker has been suspended by the club one match for his post-game tirade, making him miss their weekend clash against league leaders, the Colorado Rapids.

Seems pretty reasonable.

But then, another plot twist of events. According to Grant Wahl, Sports Illustrated senior writer, Columbus are currently shopping the striker, with less than 48 hours until pre-deadline. With Kamara being a designated player, or DP, and having a $1 million salary, it would be hard for teams to land a high priced player, since mostly all clubs have reached their three DP limit.

As far as Kamara being on the team, Berhalter has every intent on keeping the striker on the roster.