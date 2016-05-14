Three keys for Philadelphia Union against Montreal Impact
Keegan Rosenberry has been excellent for Philadelphia Union on the flanks (Photo Courtesy of Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports)

On Saturday, Philadelphia Union head to Saputo Stadium to face off against Montreal Impact; kickoff is scheduled for 5 PM EST. Heading into Saturday’s match, Montreal has a one-point lead over Philadelphia for first place in the MLS Eastern Conference. However, Philadelphia is ahead on points per game and has a game in hand as the Union have only played nine games while Montreal have played ten.

With first place on the line on Saturday, We look at the three keys for the Blue and Gold.

Stop Didier Drogba and Ignacio Piatti

While easier said than done, the Union will need to limit Drogba as much as they can. In six games (four starts) this season, the Ivory Coast International has three goals as well as three assists. He can be a nuisance in the air for opposing defenses on set pieces because his world-class ability to flick on the ball to teammates or head the ball on net. Not only can he score set pieces with his head, the Ivorian can still take excellent set-pieces and put them in the back of the net. Philadelphia centerback Richie Marquez will likely be tasked with guarding the Chelsea legend on set pieces and helping limit his chances on net.