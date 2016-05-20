Minnesota United FC travels to Indianapolis to face Indy Eleven in critical matchup

There are just four matches remaining in the NASL spring season, and the Minnesota United FC Loons are sitting at the top of the standings, heading into this weekend's matchup with the Indy Eleven, who are the only team to be undefeated so far. That makes this weekend’s matchup a huge one not just for the Loons, but for Indy as well.

About Minnesota United FC

The Loons are coming off a huge win last weekend over the Jacksonville Armada, which, when combined with other results from the league, put the Loons at the top of the standings, with 13 points and a plus seven goal differential.

United started the season with a loss to the Carolina Railhawks, but then rebounded in impressive fashion as in their next six matches, they racked up four wins and one draw.

It will be a difficult task this weekend, as the Loons are just 1-2 against the Eleven on the road. That could be because of the different turf, or because of the hostile environment at Eleven home games.

MN United celebrates during their last matchup in Indy.

Photo courtesy MN United FC

One thing that Minnesota has going for them this season is the fact that they have impressively gotten all possible points in home matches. If they win the title, that will be the main reason. A title in the spring will not only give them momentum heading into the fall season, it will also set them up to make the jump to MLS next season.

About Indy Eleven

Indy is coming off a 0-0 tie against the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, a game that nearly got away from them if not for goalkeeper Jon Busch. He made six saves, including three saves late in the game. Neither team was able to get momentum, as at halftime the game was stopped for an hour and a half due to inclement weather.

The Eleven are sitting in fourth place in the NASL standings, despite their undefeated record. This weekend will be a big game for them, but before the end of the season, they also face the Railhawks, who are also in front of them in the standings.

Head to head

The teams have met six previous times, with Minnesota holding the edge with a 4-2 record, with both losses coming in Indy.

Matchup to watch

Eleven GK Jon Busch - United FWD Christian Ramirez

Ramirez is the Loon’s best attacker, and he will be looking to score early and often. Busch will have to have another performance like last week in order to keep the game close.

The match kicks off Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT from Indianapolis.