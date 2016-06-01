Score Philadelphia Union - Columbus Crew Live in 2016 MLS (3-2)
FULL TIME UNION 3-COLUMBUS 2!! PHILADELPHIA REMAIN UNDEFEATED AT HOME AND NOW HAVE NOT LOST A MATCH IN NEARLY TWO MONTHS

Columbus get a late flick on net but it is easily saved by Jones

Union earn a Corner Kick

90+': GOAL COLUMBUS! MARTINEZ BRINGS COLUMBUS TO WITHIN 1 GOAL!

Union content to just clear the ball up field to close out this match.

5 minutes added of stoppage time

Columbus trying to push forward but Union seem to have this one in hand

Great resilience from Philadelphia to battle back from a goal down fairly early to win this one relatively easily.

84' GOAL UNION! Herbers hits a curled top right corner for the 3-1 Union lead! What a beauty!!

78': Red Card Straight for Casey and his night over!

77': Free Kick Union as a player is fouled. Jones to take it

76': Columbus Free Kick 30 yards out. Dangerous area to defend

75': Union final sub: Herbers for Sapong

74': Berhalter making two subs. Former Union forward Conor Casey comes on to a rousing applause for Higuain. Saeid comes off for Swanson.

72': Two Crew players down as play is stopped

70': Berhalter makes a switch as well. Martinez comes in for Meram

69': Curtin opts for a double switch. Creavalle comes in for Nogueira and Ilsinho in for Pontius. Very nice ovation for the returning Ilsinho

68': Nogueira issued a Yellow Card for a previous infraction

68':Columbus Corner Kick

67': Union looking to slow down play and pass the ball around the defense

65': Tribbett clears out a cross for a Columbus Corner Kick

64': Le Toux issued a Yellow Card for a foul that the ref played advantage on

63':Goal Kick Union after a Columbus cross goes too far

Sapong back on the field after having to leave the field with what looked like an ankle injury

58': GOAL UNION!! Nogueira collects a not far enough cleared cross and hits it with pace on net. It deflects off a player and into the net for a 2-1 Union lead!!

57': Philadelphia reclaim possession with a throw in in the defensive half

56': Columbus throw from deep in Philly territory 

54': Inital cross is cleared right to Barnetta again for a second ball, but it leads to nothing more than a Columbus Goal Kick

53': Another Union corner to be taken by Barnetta

52': Rosenberry's cross goes way wide of the net. Goal Kick Columbus

49': Marquez heads it out on the ensuing corner. Goal Kick Columbus

48': Corner Kick Union. Barnetta to take his sixth corner tonight

47': Free Kick Union by midfield

46': Goal Kick Union after Higuain mishits a shot off a cross

Second half starts now!

HALFTIME 1-1 

43': Yellow Card given to Ethan Finlay for a slide tackle on Fabinho. Corner Kick Union

41': Goal Kick Columbus

40': Union looking to build possession in the offensive half

36':Barnetta gets the ball on top of the 18 and nearly chips Clark. Clark gets a hand on it to parry it away

34': Tribbett knocks the ball off the line to keep the score level!

33': Yellow Card issued to Ken Tribbett for a ugly foul. Free Kick Columbus in a dangerous spot

31': Corner Kick Union after a Fabinho cross is deflected out

30': Columbus passing the ball around the back and Clark clears right to a Union defender. Pontius is fouled on the play. Free Kick Union by midfield

29': Barnetta is all over the field tonight and Columbus has no answer for him so far 

27': Le Toux rockets a shot at Clark who has to jump and parry it quickly. Corner Kick Union

26': Rosenberry puts a cross in that Pontius gets a flick on but Clark collects it

25': Goal Kick Union

24': Union look to have woken up and a pressing more forward to find their second goal

21': GOAL UNION! Pontius levels the score at one as he cuts toward the top of the box and curls it past Clark

19': Both teams look fiarly lethargic out there so far.

16': Philadelphia throw in deep in Columbus territory. Long throw by Rosenberry incoming

14': GOAL COLUMBUS! Another cross from the right flank by Ethan Finlay finds Ola Kamara for the easy goal. 1-0 Columbus

13': Columbus is having success down their right flank against Fabinho with crossing. However, besides a few nice balls not many opportunities so far.

10': Ball is stolen by the Union as they counter up the field. Barnetta rips a hard shot at Clark from close range and Clark parries it and saves it.

10': Columbus get a free kick near midfield and take it quickly

9': Union get ahead on it but Clark easily collects it

8': Another Corner Kick is awarded

8': Corner Kick Union after a flurry of offensive activity

5': Barnetta take a turn around shot and makes Clark work with a dive to his right to save it

4': Free Kick Union in the defensive half

3': Clark boots the ball out in the defensive half. Throw-in Union

1': We are underway! Union attacking The River End first!

Here we go! Kickoff in a minute!

Pretty bizarre to only see five men on the bench for Columbus, but thats all they have tonight. Numerous players are on international duty for tonight

We are here live at Talen Energy Stadium! Play should begin within the next 30 minutes!

For Columbus, keep an eye on Ola Kamara. In last Saturday’s win over Real Salt Lake, Kamara scored a hat trick on an insane seven shots on goal. The 26 year-old Norwegian forward has played sparingly this season until starting Columbus' last three games. If Kamara’s play on Saturday is any indication of the future, Philadelphia will need to play help tightly and tough to not allow them to suffer similar defeat as Real Salt Lake