Score Philadelphia Union - Columbus Crew Live in 2016 MLS (3-2)

FULL TIME UNION 3-COLUMBUS 2!! PHILADELPHIA REMAIN UNDEFEATED AT HOME AND NOW HAVE NOT LOST A MATCH IN NEARLY TWO MONTHS

Columbus get a late flick on net but it is easily saved by Jones

Union earn a Corner Kick

90+': GOAL COLUMBUS! MARTINEZ BRINGS COLUMBUS TO WITHIN 1 GOAL!

Union content to just clear the ball up field to close out this match.

5 minutes added of stoppage time

Columbus trying to push forward but Union seem to have this one in hand

Great resilience from Philadelphia to battle back from a goal down fairly early to win this one relatively easily.

84' GOAL UNION! Herbers hits a curled top right corner for the 3-1 Union lead! What a beauty!!

78': Red Card Straight for Casey and his night over!

77': Free Kick Union as a player is fouled. Jones to take it

76': Columbus Free Kick 30 yards out. Dangerous area to defend

75': Union final sub: Herbers for Sapong

74': Berhalter making two subs. Former Union forward Conor Casey comes on to a rousing applause for Higuain. Saeid comes off for Swanson.

72': Two Crew players down as play is stopped

70': Berhalter makes a switch as well. Martinez comes in for Meram

69': Curtin opts for a double switch. Creavalle comes in for Nogueira and Ilsinho in for Pontius. Very nice ovation for the returning Ilsinho

68': Nogueira issued a Yellow Card for a previous infraction

68':Columbus Corner Kick

67': Union looking to slow down play and pass the ball around the defense

65': Tribbett clears out a cross for a Columbus Corner Kick

64': Le Toux issued a Yellow Card for a foul that the ref played advantage on

63':Goal Kick Union after a Columbus cross goes too far

Sapong back on the field after having to leave the field with what looked like an ankle injury

58': GOAL UNION!! Nogueira collects a not far enough cleared cross and hits it with pace on net. It deflects off a player and into the net for a 2-1 Union lead!!

57': Philadelphia reclaim possession with a throw in in the defensive half

56': Columbus throw from deep in Philly territory

54': Inital cross is cleared right to Barnetta again for a second ball, but it leads to nothing more than a Columbus Goal Kick

53': Another Union corner to be taken by Barnetta

52': Rosenberry's cross goes way wide of the net. Goal Kick Columbus

49': Marquez heads it out on the ensuing corner. Goal Kick Columbus

48': Corner Kick Union. Barnetta to take his sixth corner tonight

47': Free Kick Union by midfield

46': Goal Kick Union after Higuain mishits a shot off a cross

Second half starts now!

HALFTIME 1-1

43': Yellow Card given to Ethan Finlay for a slide tackle on Fabinho. Corner Kick Union

41': Goal Kick Columbus

40': Union looking to build possession in the offensive half

36':Barnetta gets the ball on top of the 18 and nearly chips Clark. Clark gets a hand on it to parry it away

34': Tribbett knocks the ball off the line to keep the score level!

33': Yellow Card issued to Ken Tribbett for a ugly foul. Free Kick Columbus in a dangerous spot

31': Corner Kick Union after a Fabinho cross is deflected out

30': Columbus passing the ball around the back and Clark clears right to a Union defender. Pontius is fouled on the play. Free Kick Union by midfield

29': Barnetta is all over the field tonight and Columbus has no answer for him so far

27': Le Toux rockets a shot at Clark who has to jump and parry it quickly. Corner Kick Union

26': Rosenberry puts a cross in that Pontius gets a flick on but Clark collects it

25': Goal Kick Union

24': Union look to have woken up and a pressing more forward to find their second goal

21': GOAL UNION! Pontius levels the score at one as he cuts toward the top of the box and curls it past Clark

19': Both teams look fiarly lethargic out there so far.

16': Philadelphia throw in deep in Columbus territory. Long throw by Rosenberry incoming

14': GOAL COLUMBUS! Another cross from the right flank by Ethan Finlay finds Ola Kamara for the easy goal. 1-0 Columbus

13': Columbus is having success down their right flank against Fabinho with crossing. However, besides a few nice balls not many opportunities so far.

10': Ball is stolen by the Union as they counter up the field. Barnetta rips a hard shot at Clark from close range and Clark parries it and saves it.

10': Columbus get a free kick near midfield and take it quickly

9': Union get ahead on it but Clark easily collects it

8': Another Corner Kick is awarded

8': Corner Kick Union after a flurry of offensive activity

5': Barnetta take a turn around shot and makes Clark work with a dive to his right to save it

4': Free Kick Union in the defensive half

3': Clark boots the ball out in the defensive half. Throw-in Union

1': We are underway! Union attacking The River End first!

Here we go! Kickoff in a minute!

Pretty bizarre to only see five men on the bench for Columbus, but thats all they have tonight. Numerous players are on international duty for tonight

We are here live at Talen Energy Stadium! Play should begin within the next 30 minutes!

For Columbus, keep an eye on Ola Kamara. In last Saturday’s win over Real Salt Lake, Kamara scored a hat trick on an insane seven shots on goal. The 26 year-old Norwegian forward has played sparingly this season until starting Columbus' last three games. If Kamara’s play on Saturday is any indication of the future, Philadelphia will need to play help tightly and tough to not allow them to suffer similar defeat as Real Salt Lake.

One player to watch for Philadelphia in this game is Vincent Nogueira. According to multiple tweets, the French midfielder is 100% and available for selection on Wednesday. If he can start Wednesday, it will give the Union a need boost to their offense. While Warren Creavalle played solidly in his absence, Nogueira is the key link between the backline and the wingers as well as the central midfielders. The 28 year-old midfielder will give the Union a much need outlet pass from their double pivot behind their three attacking midfielders to players such as Tranquillo Barnetta.

For Columbus, they will be without right back Harrison Afful as he is with the Ghanaian National Team on International duty. In last Saturday’s match, Hector Jimenez got the start in Afful’s absence and should be in line to start Wednesday as well. Last season, Jimenez made 17 starts at right back. However, this season he has only made two so far.

With the former University of Connecticut goalkeeper away, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin has tapped the CF Belenenses loanee, Matt Jones, to start on Wednesday. It will be the first playing time he will have with the first team and, on the season, Jones has only one start with the Union’s USL affiliate, Bethlehem Steel FC.

This season, the Jamaican National goalkeeper has been one of the best goalkeepers in the entire MLS as he has consistently come up big for Philadelphia to single-handedly win them points. Currently, Blake has a 1.08 Goals Against Average and a 73.6% Save Percentage, which put him in the top five in both categories.

For the Union, the only player missing will be goalkeeper Andre Blake. Blake has joined with up with the Jamaican National Team ahead of their first Copa America match Sunday June 5th against Venezuela.

With Euro 2016 and Copa America Centenario coming up on the schedule very soon, there are a few key players that will be missing from Wednesday’s matchup.

Philadelphia has not lost a game since April 16th against Seattle Sounders, while winning two games and drawing five times in their seven matches since April 16th. Columbus has also played well since April 16th as the Black and Yellow have gone 3-1-3 in the seven games since April 16th.

Philadelphia is coming off a busy week with two draws against Orlando City SC and Colorado Rapids. Columbus Crew are coming off a 4-3 win against Real Salt Lake last Saturday. Both teams are riding significant undefeated streaks.

In the friendly confines of Chester, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia does fair better against the Crew. In eight matchups in Chester, the teams have split the series with four wins apiece. To add, Philadelphia has 13 goals in these eight matches and Columbus only had nine.

In all time matchups between the Crew and the Union, Philadelphia does not have a great record. In 16 total matchups, the Blue and Gold has only won five of those, while Columbus has ten wins. The teams have also tied once in those 16 total matches against each other.

The head referee for Wednesday’s matchup will be Robert Sibiga. The assistant referees are Adam Wienckowski and Kevin Klinger. The fourth official is Alan Kelly. This refereeing crew has eight games under its belt in Major League Soccer. In those eight games, it has called on average 24.5 fouls and given three yellow cards per game. In total, the refereeing crew has only given two red cards and two penalties.

This game will be the last for both sides until June 18th as MLS will play games during the upcoming Copa America Centenario.

The game will be broadcasted locally on The Comcast Network as well ased via MLS Live.

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2016 Major League Soccer Regular Season. Today’s matchup between the Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew will take place at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania. I’m Jordan Wohl, and I’ll be providing minute-to-minute updates, commentary, and results of the match. The game starts at 7 PM ET and there will be coverage pregame, mid-game, and postgame.