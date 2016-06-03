Nadeshiko Japan earns draw against United States
Japan celebrates after Iwabuchi's first-half goal (Source: Associated Press)

The Asako Takakura era has gotten off to a strong start.

The Japanese Women's National Team traveled to Colorado to take on the reigning FIFA Women's World Cup champions United States in the first of two friendly matches between the rivals. The game was was the first since Takakura was hired as Nadeshiko Japan's head coach.

Japan, the underdogs playing in front of a hostile crowd, got off to a quick start, thanks to a goal by Mana Iwabuchi in the 14th minute. Iwabuchi cut throuh two defenders and was able to put the ball over the hands of goalkeeper Hope Solo. It was an excellent goal by Iwabuchi, as the Japanese team didn't yet seem set up to attack.

Nadeshiko took a 2-0 lead in the 22nd minute after Emi Nakajima delivered a perfect pass to Yuki Ogimi, who was able to slide the ball past Solo. The USWNT's defense looked to be in disaray early in the contest.