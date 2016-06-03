Lynn Williams named NWSL player of the week
forward Lynn Williams in action (photo coutesy of western new york flash)

Western New York Flash forward Lynn Williams was voted the National Women’s Soccer League Player of the Week by the NWSL Media Association for Week 7 of the 2016 NWSL season.

Williams, 23, had two goals to help the Flash earn a 4-0 victory over the Boston Breakers last Friday night in Rochester, New York. It was the team’s second consecutive win at home this season.

Williams registered her first goal of the game in the 64th minute when she tapped in a pass received inside the box from Michaela Hahn.

The Pepperdine University product scored again just moments later in the 65th minute off a through ball outside the box from Meredith Speck. Williams maneuvered around two Boston defenders and shot it past the outstretched arm of Boston goalkeeper Jami Kranich.

Williams played all 90 minutes of the game and finished with three shots on goal.

It is the first time Williams has been honored as the NWSL Player of the Week. It is the ninth time a member of Western New York Flash has won the award.