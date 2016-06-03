Lynn Williams named NWSL player of the week

Western New York Flash forward Lynn Williams was voted the National Women’s Soccer League Player of the Week by the NWSL Media Association for Week 7 of the 2016 NWSL season.

Williams, 23, had two goals to help the Flash earn a 4-0 victory over the Boston Breakers last Friday night in Rochester, New York. It was the team’s second consecutive win at home this season.

Williams registered her first goal of the game in the 64th minute when she tapped in a pass received inside the box from Michaela Hahn.

The Pepperdine University product scored again just moments later in the 65th minute off a through ball outside the box from Meredith Speck. Williams maneuvered around two Boston defenders and shot it past the outstretched arm of Boston goalkeeper Jami Kranich.

Williams played all 90 minutes of the game and finished with three shots on goal.

It is the first time Williams has been honored as the NWSL Player of the Week. It is the ninth time a member of Western New York Flash has won the award.

Big news for revamped Flash

Despite her being the ninth member of the Flash to win the award, the award is significant because the Flash were thought to be in the midst of a rebuilding phase. However, Williams has been a major factor in the team's current fifth place standing in the league (4-3-0 12 points). She has managed to take the scoring pressure off of midfielder Samantha Mewis and has played an outstanding two way game for the past month.

The Flash must now be considered to be a revamped squad as opposed to rebuilding as their play over the last several matches has shown a team nearly fully transitioned from its Abby Wambach era to a team now led by Williams, Mewis, and defender Jaelene Hinkle.

Coming up

Western New York will return to action Saturday, June 11 against the Orlando Pride at Rhinos Stadium in Rochester, New York.

The NWSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of press that cover the league on a consistent basis