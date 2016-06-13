Copa America Centenario: Argentina looks to sweep group stages, Bolivia looking for a point
Argentina and Bolivia will finish up their group stage matches on Tuesday, June 14 in Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field. Argentina currently is at the top of Group D with six points. Bolivia sits at the bottom with zero, coming off back-to-back 2-1 defeats.

Group D has been very competitive

Outside of Argentina’s 5-0 thrashing of Panama last week, Group D has been a highly competitive group. All of these games have been close. Argentina won their first game 3-1 over Chile. Bolivia lost their opening match 2-1 against Panama after Blas Perez scored a late winner for Panama.

Bolivia looked like they might earn at least one point against Chile last time out, but was denied when the assistant referee waved his flag for an apparent handball in the box in the 96th minute of the match. Some will argue that it was a handball while other will say it was not. Regardless, Bolivia found themselves on the wrong side of the 2-1 score line and now have no chance of advancing to the quarterfinals.

Argentina rolling

In their first game against Chile, Argentina had Lionel Messi sitting on the bench and they didn’t need him in their 2-1 victory over Chile. Angel Di Maria led the team and showed they were more than Messi. In their second game against Panama, Messi once again started on the bench. In a game that saw Argentina leading 1-0 over Panama, Messi found his way onto the pitch in the 61st minute. What happened from minute 68 to minute 87 was pure magic.