Philadelphia look to stay undefeated at home when Vancouver Whitecaps come to Talen Energy Stadium
Can Roland Alberg continue his goal scoring pace? (Photo Courtesy of Philadelphia Union Facebook)

Chester,PA- The Philadelphia Union have a short turnaround from Wednesday’s win over the Chicago Fire when the Vancouver Whitecaps come to Talen Energy Stadium Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM EST (TV: TSN, MLS LIVE and The Comcast Network).

In six all-time matchups between the sides, Philadelphia and Vancouver both have two wins apiece as well as two ties. In three matchups in Chester, the Union has not lost to the Whitecaps with a record of one win and two ties.

Let’s take a look at a couple of questions before the game on Saturday:

Is Roland Alberg the answer to replacing Vincent Nogueira?

In his last three games with the Union (Harrisburg City Islanders, New York City FC & Chicago Fire), Alberg has six goals, including a hat trick in Wednesday’s victory against the Fire. The former ADO Den Haag midfielder has done most of his damage from the number ten role, which has relegated Tranquillo Barnetta to a more modified number eight role.