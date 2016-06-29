Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Live Updates and Scores of 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 (2-1)

THATS THE GAME. UNION ADVANCE TO THE QUARTERFINALS!! 2-1

JESSE MARSCH SENT OFF AND STOLE TWO SOCCER BALLS AND SPIKED THEM. CRAZINESS OCCURING HERE AT TALEN ENERGY STADIUM

90+3': Union doing well to bunker in and kill this game off

Mike Sorber, Union assistant coach, has been sent off

90+2': Red Bull player fouled by midfield. Free Kick New York as Meara comes up to take it

Five minutes added at the end of the second half

88': Barnetta puts it on net as it goes way wide for a goal kick

87': Union throw in by midfield leads to a Warren Creavalle to be fouled. Free Kick Union as Barnetta stands over it 35 yards out.

86': BWP gets free in the box for a free header but puts it over the bar

83': Another Free Kick for New York by midfield leads to nothing

82': Barnetta with a ugly foul at midfield. Free Kick Red Bulls.

81': Corner leads to nothing but a goal kick

80': Marquez with another goal saving slide tackle in the box. Corner Kick New York

79': Le Toux comes off for Restrepo for the Union final sub

78': Union throw in in the offensive half as Le Toux is down again

75': Long Throw In incoming as Philadelphia makes a second sub: Alberg comes out for Brian Carroll

74': Goal Kick Union

71': Le Toux plus two or three others down int box. All are up and okay as Le Toux walks his way over the the sideline

70': Red Bulls second sub: Lloyd Sam comes off for Gonzalo Veron

68': Good tackle by Collin on Pontius to stop the break

67': Ilsinho's night is over as Union sub in Leo Fernandes for the Brazilian. As bad as Ilsinho's first 30 minutes were, he was that dazzling in his last 30

65': Red Bulls not giving up easily, still putting a ton of pressure in on the offensive half

64': Red Bulls sub: Sean Davis out for Felipe

63': Union must have had a stern talk to during halftime becuase this team is night and day better than in the first half

61': GOAL UNION!! ILSINHO WITH ANOTHER GREAT BALL FINDS PONTIUS FOR THE TAP IN GOAL. UNION LEAD 2-1

58': Ilsinho rips a howler on net, but it goes wide. Goal Kick Red Bulls

57':Barnetta fouled at midfield. Free Kick Union

56': Ilsinho sees a yellow for a foul on Connor Lade

55': GOAL UNION!! PONTIUS WITH A GREAT RUN IN BEHIND THE RED BULLS DEFENSE AND IS FOUND BY ILSINHO TO EQUALIZE THE SCORE AT ONE

53': Klejstan clips Ilsinho. Free Kick Union from 35 yards out

52': Sal Zizzo is given a yellow card for a poor challenge on Alberg. Free Kick Union by midfield

51': Red Bull clear it but not far enough as the Union collect it regroup on offense

51': Union Throw- In in the offensive half. Rosenberry to take the long throw

49': Barnetta takes the kick as it goes through the box and finds Rosenberry on the far post. Rosenberry take a shot but it is way wide. Goal Kick Red Bulls

48': Union Corner Kick

47': Fould by Red Bulls in the Union box. Free Kick Philadelphia

Second Half Starts Now!

45'+1': Wright-Phillips has a de facto breakaway but skies his shot over the net as Blake makes himself big to end the half

One minute added of stoppage time

45': Blake makes a good save on a turn-around Wright-Phillips shot

44': Close! Union Free Kick finds Le Toux in the box but Meara is there to stop the header

41': Another Union turnover in the offensive half allows the Red Bulls to break into the offensive half and earn a corner kick

On the whole, Union passing has been downright wasteful so far this half

39': Le Toux with an errant pass on a Union break give Red Bulls a throw in by midfield.

37': A Barnetta errant pass stifles a Union attack. Throw In Red Bulls by midfield

One piece to note is how high the Red Bulls front four is pressing, it is causing all types of trouble for the Union backline right now

36': Corner leads to an errant and wide shot on net. Goal Kick Union

35':Grella with a half-vollied rocket from outside the box causes Blake to have to make a great save to tip it over the bar. Corner Kick Red Bulls.

Barnetta pressing still very high even for a number eight, leaving Union vulnerable in the back

30':Barnetta launches it at the back post but it is easily collected by Meara

30': Free Kick Union in the offensive half

27': Red Bulls on the door of another goal as the Union look lethargic right now

24': Barnetta was down for a few minutes, but, after some treatment, eventually gets back up and plays on

19': Union get the ball into the box, but are not putting it on frame as it is cleared by the Red Bulls

17': GOAL MIKE GRELLA FINDS THE AN ERRANT UNION CLEARANCE IN THE BOX AND HITS IT HOME. 1-0 RED BULLS

14':Ilsinho fouls a Red Bull Defender by the end line. Free Kick Red Bulls

13': The ball is booted out by a Red Bulls player. Throw n Union by midfield

12' Red Bulls throw in the defensive half

10': Free Kick Union in the offensive half

9':Red Bulls Corner Kick

7': Foul Throw in by the Union. Red Bull Throw

6': Throw-In Union in the defensive half

6': Goal Kick Union

4': Red Bulls with much of the possession to start the match so far

3':Great block by Richie Marquez to start a certain goal

2': Le Toux offsides. Free Kick Red Bulls

1': Kickoff

The players are walking out now! Kickoff moments away!

Lineups below! We are about 10 minutes from kickoff! Stay tuned for live updates!

New York got to the Round of 16 after traveling to take on Rochester Rhinos and advancing with a 1-0 win thanks to a Klejstan first half penalty kick conversion.

In their first match of the 2016 Open Cup, Philadelphia saw off the Harrisburg City Islanders, 3-2, thanks to an Alberg stoppage time free kick goal.

While Fabian Herbers has done his best to try to fill in for Sapong, Philadelphia misses Sapong’s physicality and ability to draw fouls in dangerous spots. If Sapong is able to go on Wednesday night, he will certainly lift an already well-tuned offense to new heights.

One other key to watch is the health of Philadelphia forward CJ Sapong. Sapong has been out for the last few weeks with an ankle injury.

Furthermore, if Creavalle does start, he likely relegates Alberg to the bench, which would not be an excellent move considering the Dutch International's recent goal scoring bonanza.

To solve this issue, Curtin could go with his other possible option: starting Warren Creavalle next to Carroll. The major positive is that Creavalle is more defensive-minded, alike Carroll, and will help bolster the Union backline. However, he does no give the Union the same offensive potency as other options do.

One key to keep an eye on is the existence of the number eight role for Philadelphia. Curtin has two real options that represent two themes. One one hand is the notion that Curtin could start Barnetta in the double pivot next to Brian Carroll. The problem with starting Tranquillo Barnetta in the position is that while he adds much to the potent offense, the Swiss International is not a viable defender as needed in this formation.

The two sides do not have much history in the Open Cup together. In 2010, Philadelphia lost to New York in the qualification stage, 2-1. In 2015, the Union traveled to Red Bull Arena to take on the Red Bulls in the Quarterfinals. Philadelphia would survive an offensive onslaught from the Red Bulls as well as playing down a man for 80 minutes to beat New York in penalty kicks. Philadelphia goalkeeper John McCarthy was simply dazzling on the day as he made reaction save after reaction save to keep his side in the game. In total, McCarthy made an astounding nine saves throughout the match.

Philadelphia is looking to advance in this competition as it has done the last two years. In 2014 and 2015, the Blue and Gold finished as runners-up in the US Open Cup in extra time thrillers, despite being the home team for both games. Union manager Jim Curtin has said consistently over his tenure that the US Open Cup is one of the major prizes in the United States and his squads will be at full strength during the competition.

In eight previous matchups at Talen Energy Stadium in MLS play, the Union has four wins to the Red Bulls’ three. In the last game between the two sides played at Talen Energy Stadium, New York came away with the victory, 3-1, after Sacha Klejstan added a goal and an assist to lead Red Bulls to three points.

Also through 17 games, New York sits in a very close third place with 23 points. This represents a major turnaround for the Harrison, New Jersey-based squad as the Red Bulls began the season losing six of their first seven matches on the season.

In Major League Soccer, both teams are neck and neck for first place in the Eastern Conference. Through 17 games, Philadelphia sits in first place with 26 points. In addition to their impressive start to the season, Philadelphia has also made Talen Energy Stadium a very tough place to play for opposing teams. In nine MLS matches this season, Philadelphia has six wins, two ties and only one loss.

New York comes into Talen Energy Stadium after gaining a crucial road point against Columbus Crew, 1-1, on Saturday night.

Philadelphia comes into Wednesday’s match after their first loss at home all season. They fell to the Vancouver Whitecaps, 3-2, on Saturday night. White-hot goal scorer Roland Alberg added his seventh goal in four games in the loss.

The game will be available for all to via YouTube.

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2016 Lamar Hunt United States Open Cup. Tonight’s Round of 16 matchup is between the Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls will take place at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania. This is the first matchup between the two I-95 rivals this season. I’m Jordan Wohl, and I’ll be providing minute-to-minute updates, commentary, and results of the match. The game starts at 7 PM EST and there will be coverage pregame, mid-game, and postgame.