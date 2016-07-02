What to watch for: Philadelphia Union face Houston Dynamo

Coming off a midweek Lamar Hunt United States Open Cup win against the New York Red Bulls, the Philadelphia Union travel to BBVA Compass Stadium to take on Houston Dynamo. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 PM EST (TV: The Comcast Network, MLS LIVE).

Where do both teams stand heading into Saturday?

On the season, Philadelphia finds themselves on top of the MLS Eastern Conference with 26 points through 17 games. In the Supporters’ Shield standings, the Blue and Gold are six points behind leader Colorado Rapids. The resurgent Union will be looking to rebound from their loss to Vancouver Whitecaps, 3-2, in their last MLS regular season matchup.

On the other side of the pitch, Houston currently occupy last place in the MLS Western Conference with only 14 points through 16 games, which puts them nine points behind sixth-place and the last playoff spot occupier, Los Angeles Galaxy. In theire last MLS regular season match, Houston lost a controversial match to the Portland Timbers as Portland was awarded two penalties in the final ten minutes of the matchup.

Lets take a look at a couple of the compelling storylines in this matchup.

Former Philadelphia Union players get a crack at old team

Last December, Philadelphia shipped midfielders Andrew Wenger and Cristian Maidana to Houston in exchange for General Allocation Money, Targeted Allocation Money and the number six pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft, which turned into Fabian Herbers. To add, Sheanon Williams could also see his second opportunity to play against his former club as well since his 2015 trade.

This Saturday’s matchup will be first time that Wenger and Maidana will get a crack at their former club. Wenger started the season red hot as he collected two goals and two assists in his first two games. In the following 14 games, the former Duke University star only has netted two goals.

In his 13 games played for Houston, Maidana has a goal and two assists. To compare, in his two campaigns with Philadelphia in 2014 and 2015, the Argentinian midfielder had over double digits assists in both seasons.

Their 2016 campaign highlights one of the main sticking points Union fans had with the two former players. At their best, both players can bring serious firepower to any offense.

On the other hand, Wenger can disappear for the full game and had little to no impact on games. At below his best, Maidana leaves a major hole in the middle of the field on offense, which only further highlights the central attacking midfielder’s lack of defense.

Houston Head Coach Wade Barrett may opt to start all three because of their extensive knowledge of their former head coach’s tactical system.

Selection Drama ahead for Philadelphia Union

For Philadelphia, there will likely be a selection dilemma at the striker position. After Wednesday’s Open Cup win, Sebastien Le Toux was diagnosed with a concussion and will likely not feature in this matchup. Herbers was a scratch from the lineup on Wednesday and while, according to Curtin, Sapong will see minutes Saturday, it is not certain that he will start. Matt De George of the Delco Times talked to Curtin on Thursday where the head coach said the worst-case scenario plan is to have Leo Fernandes start at the false nine position.

One key to watch is how Curtin decides to select for his double pivot in the middle. In recent times, Curtin has opted to put Tranquillo Barnetta at the number eight role and Roland Alberg at the number ten role. While this adds much to the offense side of the ball, it does weaken the Union backline as Barnetta still learns his new role with the squad. Fan should keep an eye on how the front five rotates around on offense and who tracks back on defense to help their Union defense.