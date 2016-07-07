Robbie Keane's brilliance and instant impact for the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy forward, Robbie Keane, has recently made his return to the club and the first team in their match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the Fourth of July. He had spent most of the month of June in France for the European Championship with his native country of The Republic of Ireland. Upon his return to the USA and LA, his impact for the team was immediately felt.

Galaxy lacking scoring threats in Keane's absence

Keane had missed five total MLS games from May 28th to June 25th due to a combination of injuries and international play. The team's scoring threat was lacking without Keane in the starting XI and even though they have Giovani dos Santos and Steven Gerrard, Robbie's presence and brilliance was missing on the pitch. It was a welcome sight for fans and teammates alike when he made his return on July 4th.

It didn't take long for Keane's brilliance to manifest itself against Vancouver as he scored a magnificent goal in the 12th minute of the game. He took a pass from Gerrard, turned the ball onto his powerful right foot, and buried a breathtaking shot into the upper 90 of the goal. The Whitecaps' goalkeeper, David Ousted, had no chance at even getting a finger on the incredible strike from Keano.