Philadelphia Union take on D.C. United, look to get back to winning ways

On Saturday night, D.C. United come to Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania to take on Philadelphia Union. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM EST (TV: The Comcast Network, NewsChannel 8, MLS LIVE).

In their last matchup, Philadelphia came away with the 1-0 win at Talen Energy Stadium as Union centerback Richie Marquez scored the game-winning goal deep in second half stoppage time.

Philadelphia comes into Saturday’s match off a 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo thanks to former Union midfielder Cristian Maidana’s stoppage time free kick goal.

Philadelphia Union slumping post-Nogueira departure

It has a been rough patch for Philadelphia recently as the time has lost three of its last four matches in Major League Soccer regular season play. In that span, the Blue and Gold have conceded ten goals. To compare, Philadelphia only conceded 16 goals in their previous 14 games. The offense has continued to score goals as Philadelphia is still averaging two goals per game in this four game.

The recent downturn of the Philadelphia defense, which has been stellar up until this point, can be possibly pinned on the loss of midfielder Vincent Nogueira, who mutually terminated his contract on June 16th. In the following matches, Philadelphia Head Coach Jim Curtin slotted Tranquillo Barnetta into the double pivot. Barnetta has been the engine in the Union’s midfield that helps move the team into the attack.

However, his defensive workrate is not as large as that of Nogueira’s, which could leave the defense stretched at the back. On the other hand, it is very much unfair to pin the recent downturn of the club solely on Barnetta’s shoulders as he tries to readjust to playing more of a box-to-box midfielder rather than his normal central attacking midfielder role.

Fans should keep an eye on the fluidity of the front four plus Barnetta to watch who tracks back on defense when Barnetta presses up. It will certainly be the key for Philadelphia to come away with the desired result.

With win, D.C. United can find themselves in Eastern Conference title hunt

D.C. United will look to build on last Saturday’s 1-1 tie against Real Salt Lake in this MLS Eastern Conference clash. With a win on Saturday, United can hop over New York Red Bulls into fourth place and could find themselves only six points behind first place, New York City FC, with a game in hand.

Lloyd Sam could help D.C. United with goal scoring

One key to watch for D.C. is how newly-acquired Lloyd Sam figures into the puzzle of Head Coach Ben Olsen’s system. With Patrick Nyarko and Miguel Aguilar still out, Sam could be line for a handful of minutes against a team, Philadelphia, that he knows well.

Sam has not had the great stats this season that many fans have come to expect from the player. Perhaps a change of scenery, similar to the change now-Union and former D.C. United winger Chris Pontius underwent, will be good for Sam in an attempt to recapture his elite form.

Considering D.C. has only scored 17 goals through and has not scored more than once in all eight of their road matches, Sam could prove to be a valuable player coming off the bench on Saturday if Olsen deems the 31-year-old up for selection.