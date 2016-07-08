Philadelphia Union take on D.C. United, look to get back to winning ways
Photo Courtesy of Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

On Saturday night, D.C. United come to Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania to take on Philadelphia Union. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM EST (TV: The Comcast Network, NewsChannel 8, MLS LIVE).

In their last matchup, Philadelphia came away with the 1-0 win at Talen Energy Stadium as Union centerback Richie Marquez scored the game-winning goal deep in second half stoppage time.