Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC: Player Ratings

The substitutes proved to be the story of the match as Toronto FC came away from Columbus against Columbus Crew with one point in their Eastern Conference Major League Soccer match up.

Player ratings:

Alex Bono, 7: Toronto's Man of the Match. In a first half which saw those ahead of him constantly lose posession, Bono was strong and fast when called upon to either come up with a fantastic save like the one against Columbus' Meram or to catch any high balls coming into his box. He did have one dodgy moment with his defenders where they all let the ball bounce behind them, facing an open goal, but nothing came of it and he was steady throughout the rest of the match.

Mark Bloom, 5.5: Bloom did not have a great day against Columbus before he was substituted out due to injury. Meram had the beating of him all game long and the yellow card he picked up in the first half showed just how much Bloom was struggling with Columbus' wide play.

Eriq Zavaleta, 5: Zavaleta also did not feature well against Columbus. He was continuously dispossesed by Columbus' midfield, misplaced many of his passes out of defence and was caught out by Kamara's runs on more than one occassion.

Drew Moor, 6: The best of Toronto's defenders on the night. He tried to shore up the defence as much as he could under constant pressure from Columbus but he was strong in the air and made a few good challenges to prevent Columbus' attackers from breaking through on counters.

Justin Morrow, 5: Morrow was also substituted before the match ended but during his time on the pitch, he dealt with the flank play better than Bloom did on the other side. He did not get forward as much as he usually does which limited Toronto's attacking threat however.

Marco Delgado, 5: Delgado was part of an overrun Toronto midfield during the first half and before he was substituted in the second. He did not offer much in terms of creativity or by relieving the pressure on his defenders with being able to play his way out of trouble. He also did not track Columbus' full-back often enough which left an overload on his side of the pitch every time Columbus came forward.

Benoit Cheyrou, 6.5: Cheyrou had a quiet first half as Toronto spent most of that half chasing the ball. The tactical switch and the introductions of Tsubasa Endoh and Jay Chapman allowed Cheyrou to go back to his best and he was involved in the buildup that led to Toronto's equalizer.

Jonathan Osorio, 5: In all honesty, Osorio should have won the match for Toronto as the best chances of the game fell to him but he was not clinical enough in front of goal to do so. He made some good runs from midfield but unfortunately, was unable to make anything of those good runs tell.

Mo Babouli, 5: Coming in for the rested Giovinco, Babouli did not do much to stake a claim for the starting eleven of Toronto. He was quiet in the first half and stayed quiet in the second half even after the momentum swung in Toronto's favour.

Jordan Hamilton, 7: After a first half where he basically a non-factor due to receiving no service from his teammates, Hamilton came up big for Toronto once again in the second half. The Canadian forward linked up well with his midfield and also managed to get himself on the scoresheet after a fine build-up beforehand.

Jay Chapman, 7.5: Chapman continues to play the role of super-sub well for Toronto and it was his introduction in the fifty-ninth minute of the match that changed the game for Toronto. He kept finding pockets of space behind Columbus' midfield and allowed his creativity to show clearly when he set up Hamilton for Toronto's equalizer.

Tsubasa Endoh, 7: Another substitute that Greg Varney got absolutely spot on. Endoh came on at half-time, and along with Chapman, changed how Toronto possessed the ball in midfield and how quickly they could pressure Columbus. He helped win the ball back often and with his speed, was able to get Toronto up the pitch quickly to create chances on goal.

Nick Hagglund, 6: Hagglund did a much better job of defending the flank for Toronto and allowed less passes to come from his side of the pitch. He was steady in defense and stayed on his feet well against Meram and Ashe.