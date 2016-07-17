New York Red Bulls face Philadelphia Union on Major League Soccer's Soccer Sunday

Chester, PA- On Sunday, the New York Red Bulls will travel down I-95 to Talen Energy Stadium to face the rival Philadelphia Union as part of Major League Soccer’s Soccer Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM EST (TV: Fox Sports One, MLS Live). This is the first time this season that the two teams will meet in MLS Regular Season play.

Union, Red Bulls face each other for the second time in three weeks

However, the teams have met once this season in the Lamar Hunt United States Open Cup Round of 16. On June 29th, Philadelphia rebounded from a terrible first half as well as a one-goal deficit to advance in the US Open Cup, 2-1, behind a second-half Chris Pontius brace.

Union, Red Bulls close in MLS Eastern Conference standings

Only two points in the MLS Eastern Conference standings currently separate the two teams. Before Sunday’s match, Philadelphia sits on 29 points through 19 games (1.53 points per game). Through 20 games, New York has 27 points(1.35 PPG).

On the road, New York has not done well with earning points on the road as Head Coach Jesse Marsch’s side has only five points (one win, two draws) in ten away matches with their only win coming in the 7-0 demolition against New York City FC.

On the other side of the ball, Philadelphia has turned Talen Energy Stadium into a fortress as the Blue and Gold have earned 23 points at home in addition to only losing once all season in Chester.

Barring a New York City FC loss against the Montreal Impact at 5 PM EST, both teams, with a win, would move into first place in the Eastern Conference.

New York holds all-time lead over Philadelphia

In 16 all-time MLS meetings, the Red Bulls hold the advantage with nine wins to the Union’s five, with the teams also tying twice. In Chester, Philadelphia has the slight advantage in eight matchups with four wins to New York’s three, with the team sharing the honors once as well. Last season, the Red Bulls won two of three games against the Zolos, including a two-goal victory in August at Talen Energy Stadium.

Red Bulls' pressure will be key for Marsch's side

During the Open Cup match a little over two weeks ago, New York repeatedly put the Union backline under pressure in the first half. The pressure threw the usually calm and mistake-free Philadelphia backline into a chaotic, turnover-prone mess as New York compiled six shots on net in the first half alone.

Connor Lade's and Chris Duvall's passing chart from Wednesday's win against OCSC

Taking a look at the above touch chart, it shows Red Bull fullbacks', Connor Lade and Chris Duvall, passing from their 2-0 win against Orlando City SC on Wednesday. The one key to take away from the diagram is how involved Lade and Duvall were in the passing game in the offensive half.

To counteract the high press of New York, look for Fabinho and Keegan Rosenberry to continue to spread wide on the wings to provide outlet passes to the center backs and Andre Blake.

To further solidify the defense, Philadelphia Head Coach Jim Curtin could opt to start Sebastien Le Toux over Ilsinho because of Le Toux’s ability to track back more effectively. The trade-off for the better defensive play would likely be not starting Ilsinho, who has been magnificent offensively as of late.

In the end, if Curtin can use the same answer for the tough New York press he used in the Open Cup win, then Philadelphia should be in line to get all three points. On the other hand, if Marsch’s side continues to force the Union into error prone soccer, then New York could be in line for their second road win of the season.