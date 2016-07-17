New York Red Bulls face Philadelphia Union on Major League Soccer's Soccer Sunday
Chris Pontius battles for a ball in the Philadelphia Union's 2-1 win against the New York Red Bulls in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup on June 29th. (Photo Courtesy of Philadelphia Union)

Chester, PA- On Sunday, the New York Red Bulls will travel down I-95 to Talen Energy Stadium to face the rival Philadelphia Union as part of Major League Soccer’s Soccer Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM EST (TV: Fox Sports One, MLS Live). This is the first time this season that the two teams will meet in MLS Regular Season play.

Union, Red Bulls face each other for the second time in three weeks

However, the teams have met once this season in the Lamar Hunt United States Open Cup Round of 16.  On June 29th, Philadelphia rebounded from a terrible first half as well as a one-goal deficit to advance in the US Open Cup, 2-1, behind a second-half Chris Pontius brace.