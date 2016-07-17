Summary Philadelphia Union 2-2 New York Red Bulls in 2016 MLS

FULLTIME 2-2 Union Red Bulls. Again, Red Bulls lose focus for a small amount of time against Philly and it cost them all three points

90'+2': Union final sub: Barnetta makes way for Creavalle

Three minutes of stoppage time

90': Close! Barnetta finds Sapong open in the box, but the ball gets caught under the feet of Sapong and corraled by Robles

89': Red Bulls corner kick incoming

88': Union knocking at the doorstep and look to be targeting Lade by using Rosenberry and Herbers

85': Close! The low hit cross skirts through the legs of Carroll, who cannot put it on frame. Goal Kick Red Bulls

84': Union earn a dangerous free kick on the right edge of the box. Barnetta standing over it

Red Bulls third sub: Zubar on for BWP

82': Bizarre second sub for Philadelphia: Pontius, who has been the best player on the field tonight for Philly, off for Le Toux

81': Le Toux about to come on for Philadelphia

80':Red Bulls second sub: Muyl comes off for Gonzalo Veron

79': Rosenberry gets head on it, but it is right at Robles

78': Barnetta takes an excellent shot on the second ball, but Robles forces it out for another corner kick

78': Union corner kick. It is absolutely thunderous here at Talen Energy Stadium!

75': Ball cuts along the box, but goes out for a Red Bulls throw in

75': Ball is kicked out by Lade. Another corner incoming

74': Union earn a corner kick

73': ILSINHO SENT OFF FOR STRIKING LADE! UNION DOWN TO TEN MEN AS BARNETTA STANDS OVER A FREE KICK IN THE OFFENSIVE HALF

68': OH MY ANOTHER GOAL AND WE ARE LEVEL!! HERBERS FINDS PONTIUS IN THE BOX ON THE CROSS AND WE HAVE 21 MINUTES LEFT TO FIND A WINNER

67': GOAL UNION!! Sapong slams home the penalty to cut the lead in half! 2-1 Red Bulls

66': PENALTY!! Pontius is hurled down by Perinelle. Sapong stands over it

64': Union first sub: Fabian Herbers comes in for Alberg

62': Red Bulls throw deep in Union territory

60': Pontius gets a head on the corner, but it goes wide. Goal kick Red Bulls

60': Union corner kick upcoming

55': Close! Pontius gets the ball on the wing and drives toward the net, but is denied with a great save by Robles again

53': Ball spills out for Carroll, but his shot is way over the net. Goal Kick Red Bulls

52': Union free kick in the offensive half.

51': Union build up an attempt, but the ball goes behind the end line for a Red Bulls Goal Kick

50': Red Bulls free kick on the offensive flank.

49': Grella's shot fromt he top of the box goes over. Goal Kick Union

Second Half starts now! Union attacking The River End

Half time! 2-0 Red Bulls

Two minutes of stoppage time

44': Goal Red Bulls!! Red Bulls with some trickery on the free kick as Klejstan gets lucky with a deflection on the kick leading to the second goal. Possibly deflected off of Barnetta. 2-0 Red Bulls

43': Ilsinho given a yellow card as he whistled for the foul. Free Kick Red Bulls 20ish yards out.

43': Union again offsides as Chris Pontius is whistled for it this time

42': A little bit of a lull in the game right now

40': Barnetta fouls Felipe. Free Kick Red Bulls in the offensive half

39': Red Bulls throw in down by the Union's corner flag

37': Carroll shown a yellow card for a bad challenge. Free Kick Red Bulls in the offensive half

35': Sapong finds Alberg on the opposite side of the box, but he is offsides. Free Kick Red Bulls in their 18 yard box

34': Great save by Robles on Ilsinho from close range

33': Red Bulls throw in deep in Union territory

31': Rosenberry's long throw goes right to Luis Robles for the easy save

Red Bulls prss starting to bear fruits as the press has gifted Red Bulls a few opportunities so far tonight

27': Goal Red Bulls! Horrible giveaway by Tribbett caused by Grella gives Klejstan an easy goal. 1-0 New York

26': Connor Lade hits a shot from the top of the box, but it goes right into the arms of Blake for the easy save

24': Goal Kick Union

23': Corner is cleared out by Tribbett

22': Close! Red Bulls get a shot off, but Blake sees it at the last second and parries it to the feet of Wright-Phillips. Tribbett makes a difficult sliding challenge to force a corner.

22': Barnetta was down for a few minutes after basically being DDT'ed by Grella on the field. No card for Grella and Red Bulls with the free kick in the offensive half.

18': Tribbett with nearly a horrible giveaway to Grella has to put it out of bounds

17': Sapong with an errant pass causes the Union's break to stop

16': McCarty and Alberg both down, but get up after a minute or so

14': Union do well and clear the ball out of harm's way

13': Red Bulls earn a free kick after a foul in the offensive half

13': Ball is played short and then cross in, but misses everyone and goes out for a Union throw in

12': Red Bulls corner kick

11': Union goal is called back after Sapong is called for offsides on the play

10': Red Bulls throw in deep in Union territory

7': Ball jumbles around in the box before being cleared out. Mike Grella down after the play briefly

7': Foul on the resulting goal kick gives Union a free kick by midfield, which has led to a Union corner kick

6': Goal kick New York

5': Free kick is booted out of danger by the Red Bulls

4': Union free kick in the offensive half just past midfield. Alberg standing over it

3': Andre Blake calmly catches an floating cross

2': CJ Sapong knocks over a Red Bulls defender on a long through ball. Free kick Red Bulls in the defensive half

1': Kickoff!

The national anthem has been sung and we are about to get underway!

Players are about to walk onto the field and kickoff is five minutes away

Starting lineups are below!

Philadelphia has a midweek matchup as well upcoming. On Wednesday, the Union has a Quarterfinal matchup in the US Open Cup against the New England Revolution. Curtin has said repeatedly over his tenure that he values the Open Cup, so it will be left to be seen how that notion factors into the selection for Sunday night’s match.

Luckily for the Red Bulls, Sacha Klejstan will be fully rested for Sunday night’s match as he was rested for New York’s 2-0 win over Orlando City SC on Wednesday. Fans should keep an eye on how Marsch possibly rotates his squad after the midweek matchup.

“Yeah, it’s a rivalry game. Obviously, our fans don’t like them and their fans don’t like us.” Curtin added in the interview. “The coaching staffs are very familiar with each other. We go back a long ways.”

When theses two sides come together, a lot is made of whether this matchup constitutes a rivalry.

When asked what he wants to see in this match, Union manager Jim Curtin said he'd rather see a repeat of the second half. “More like the second half than the first,” Curtin said in an interview with Marisa Pilla after practice this week. “Where we're dictating the tempo of things and pushing the game.”

The press is the major key for both teams: how well the Red Bulls implement it versus how Philadelphia withstands the pressure. Keep an eye of the flanks and how spread out the Union backline is when the ball is in the defensive half to give Andre Blake and the center backs outlet passes to advance the ball upfield.

In the second 45 minutes, the Union struck twice on the counter attack from the right flank to score their two goals. Philadelphia has moved towards a more possession-based game plan, but the team is still extremely dangerous on the counter as evident from the two goals in their last win against New York.

In the first half of the June 29th game, New York used a high press that hurried Philadelphia’s backline and caused a ton of turnovers. On the offensive side, the press worked out well for Head Coach Marsch’s side as his team had six shots on target alone in the first 45 minutes in addition to a one goal lead.

While this may be the first matchup of the sides in the 2016 MLS Regular Season, Philadelphia and New York played this season two and a half weeks ago in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 16. On June 29th, Philadelphia rallied from an abysmal first half and a one-goal deficit to advance to the Quarterfinals with a 2-1 win.

To add to the difficulty, Philadelphia has been great inside the friendly confines of Talen Energy Stadium. In ten games at home, Philadelphia has seven wins, two draws and only one loss. At home, the Union average 2.3 goals scored and only concede 1.2 goals on average.

However, it will be a tough task for New York as they have had little success on the road this season, In ten road games this season, Jesse Marsch and company have only five points (one win and two ties). On the road, the Red Bulls average 1.6 goals conceded and only 1.1 goals scored.

This game will be important in the MLS Eastern Conference title picture. Currently in second place, Philadelphia sits on 29 points through 19 games, which equals 1.53 points per game. On the other side of the pitch, New York has 27 points through 20 games, which comes out to 1.35 points per game. With a New York City FC loss on Sunday, a win by the Union or the Red Bulls would vault Sunday night’s winner into first place in the Eastern Conference.

In all 16 matchups between the two sides in MLS play, New York has the leg up on Philadelphia in wins, 9-5, as the teams have also tied twice. In the friendly confines of Chester, Philadelphia does have the slightest advantage on New York in wins, 4-3, with the teams also drawing once.

The head referee for Saturday’s match will be Alan Kelly. The two assistant referees are Brian Dunn and Eric Weisbrod. The fourth official will be Robert Sibiga. In 46 games in his career, Kelly has given 11 red cards and 20 penalties.

The game will available on national TV on Fox Sports 1 and will also beed via MLS Live.

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2016 Major League Soccer Regular Season action. Tonight’s MLS Eastern Conference matchup between the Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls will take place at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania. This is the first matchup between the two I-95 rivals this season. I’m Jordan Wohl, and I’ll be providing minute-to-minute updates, commentary, and results of the match. The game starts at 7 PM EST and there will be coverage pregame, mid-game, and postgame.