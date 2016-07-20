Estefania Banini named Player of the Week for Week 13
Estefania Banini was the pick of the players as the Spirit won against FC Kansas City | Source: nwslsoccer.com

Washington Spirit's Number 10, Estefania Banini, was voted by the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Media Association as the NWSL Player of the Week for Week 13 of the NWSL season.

Banini, 26, helped her team to a 3-2 win over FC Kansas City this past weekend with two goals, one which was an absolute stunner from outside the box. This win was the Spirit's third win on the road so far this season.

Hailing from Mendoza, Argentina, the forward notched her first goal of the match in the 48th minute after Christine Nairn's free-kick found her inside the box and she finished with conviction. Her second goal came in the eighty-third minute when a corner-kick was deflected towards her and which she proceeded to one-time volley it past the FC Kansas City goalkeeper.

Banini scores a screamer from outside the box

With undoubtedly the goal of the game and probably one of the goals of the season, Banini did not take a touch after the ball came to her from a deflected corner-kick in the 83rd minute before proceeding to volley it past a diving Nicole Barnhart in the Kansas City goal. Below are the highlights from the match and Banini's second goal is can be seen at the 3:40 minute mark on the video: