Estefania Banini named Player of the Week for Week 13

Washington Spirit's Number 10, Estefania Banini, was voted by the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Media Association as the NWSL Player of the Week for Week 13 of the NWSL season.

Banini, 26, helped her team to a 3-2 win over FC Kansas City this past weekend with two goals, one which was an absolute stunner from outside the box. This win was the Spirit's third win on the road so far this season.

Hailing from Mendoza, Argentina, the forward notched her first goal of the match in the 48th minute after Christine Nairn's free-kick found her inside the box and she finished with conviction. Her second goal came in the eighty-third minute when a corner-kick was deflected towards her and which she proceeded to one-time volley it past the FC Kansas City goalkeeper.

Banini scores a screamer from outside the box

With undoubtedly the goal of the game and probably one of the goals of the season, Banini did not take a touch after the ball came to her from a deflected corner-kick in the 83rd minute before proceeding to volley it past a diving Nicole Barnhart in the Kansas City goal. Below are the highlights from the match and Banini's second goal is can be seen at the 3:40 minute mark on the video:

Banini played the entire 90 minutes of the match and finished with three shots on goal. The No. 10 spent most of the match as a constant threat to the Kansas City backline and her two goals were well-deserved.

Banini wins the award for the first time in her career

Estefania Banini, with this announcement, became the first Argentine to win the NWSL Player of the Week award. It was also her first time being voted as the best player of the week since she first came to NWSL in 2014. This was also the ninth time a member of the Washington Spirit had won the award as well.

The Washington Spirit (8-2-2) are now in second place, tied with the Portland Thorns but have two games in hand on the league leaders. They will be away at Sky Blue FC in their next match and will hope to leapfrog the Thorns and take sole position of first if they can win the game.

The NWSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of press members that cover the league on a consistent basis.