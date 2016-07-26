Carli Lloyd to Liverpool?
Carli Lloyd facing Costa Rica in Kansas City is past Friday as the U.S won 4-0 | John Allen - VAVEL USA

The two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, 2015 FIFA Player of the Year, and the 2015 World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd recently released a video with club Liverpool, discussing her passion for the team, her World Cup experience, and even possibly playing for the Reds.

With the club team being based in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, Lloyd recently stated:

"I honestly wouldn't rule it out, my plan is to play for another four years. I'm not ruling anything out about playing overseas - that would be cool. The Women's Super League is getting better and better. Who knows? Maybe I will end up there one day!"