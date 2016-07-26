Carli Lloyd to Liverpool?

The two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, 2015 FIFA Player of the Year, and the 2015 World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd recently released a video with club Liverpool, discussing her passion for the team, her World Cup experience, and even possibly playing for the Reds.

With the club team being based in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, Lloyd recently stated:

"I honestly wouldn't rule it out, my plan is to play for another four years. I'm not ruling anything out about playing overseas - that would be cool. The Women's Super League is getting better and better. Who knows? Maybe I will end up there one day!"

Lloyd has been a part of the U.S. Team since 2002 when she participated in the Nordic Cup on the Junior team and has been a part of the senior team since 2005.

In the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, Lloyd scored the winning goals in the final matches. This past summer in the 2015 World Cup she outdid herself as she completed an amazing hat trick in the championship game against Japan as the US won 5-2.

The U.S. midfielder and captain told Liverpool's website that she wouldn't rule out joining the team as an option as she plans to continue to play professionally for another four years.

Lloyd talked about her passion for the team and why she enjoys watching them play, although she hasn't seen them play live, she definitely hopes too.

Reasoning for being a Reds fan

Growing up in a small town known as Delran, New Jersey, Lloyd had to work for things and be determined as things weren't just handed to her, she mentioned the example of her having to scrap for things such as getting a football to play in the woods.

Her hometown was a blue-collar town and she feels that Liverpool displays the blue-collar mentality of putting in work as Lloyd views the team as the underdog in the league.

Lloyd's impact on the game

With Lloyd's career being at it's highest peak and participating in the Olympics, which is just eight days away, it'll be interesting to see if the idea of playing for Liverpool will come to fruition. The 34-year-old midfielder has an incredible talent for the game that she displays with the USWNT and it would be a great loss for the U.S. if Lloyd moved on, but also an amazing opportunity for her to spread that talent, determination, and the mentality of an experienced player to contribute to the league of players in England.

"I've always been a Liverpool fan. In the good times, the bad times, it is great to be able to watch them play and get some jerseys too. Any chance I get, I watch Liverpool. They are the only team I follow in the Premier League, which is great, and I'm always rooting for them. I just love everything that Liverpool stand for and 'You'll Never Walk Alone.' It's a phenomenal club."

Time will only tell if this happens or if she stays in the United States and the NWSL.