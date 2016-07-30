Philadelphia Union vs Real Salt Lake Preview: Union looking to get back to winning ways
Chester, PA - On Sunday night, Philadelphia Union returns back to action after the MLS All-Star Game to face Real Salt Lake at Talen Energy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM EST (TV: The Comcast Network, KMYU, MLS LIVE). This is the first and only meeting of the season between the two teams.

Philadelphia looking for first win over Real Salt Lake

In eight total matchups between the two sides, Philadelphia has never beaten Real Salt Lake. Out of those eight matches, the sides have tied six times and Real has won twice.