VAVEL USA exclusive: Kenwyne Jones is ready to make history with Atlanta United FC

As Atlanta United edge closer to their inaugural season in Major League Soccer, they have begun signing players to assemble their first team squad. The biggest signing so far is former-Stoke City and Sunderland striker, Kenwyne Jones. The 31-year-old brings bundles of experience and talent to one of the most popular cities in the United States.

The Trinidad & Tobago captain left his country in 2004 to join Southampton and from that point onwards, the striker played for six different clubs in England, playing in the top three divisions. After successful spells with Southampton, Stoke City, Sunderland and Cardiff City over the span of 11 years, Jones made the switch to the US in order to kick start Major League Soccer's newest team in 2017.

The 31-year old took the time to speak with VAVEL USA about his recent switch to Atlanta United, the impact this move will have back home and what the fans can expect.

Harry Harris (HH): Leading the front line for a brand new franchise will be a new experience for you. How excited are you to get started and what can Atlanta fans expect from you?

Kenwyne Jones (KJ): Yeah it will be a new experience for me and I’m very excited about everything, to be honest. Fans can expect 100%, it’s about enjoying a new chapter in my career and a new era of football in Atlanta, and I feel like supporters get a front row seat for history being made in the city and the league.

HH: How have matches against the United States at the international level affected your view of American soccer? Did it influence your eventual decision to join Atlanta United?

KJ: Well in Trinidad and Tobago, the rivalry with the American National team is almost 30 years old, from that World Cup Qualifiers when we lost that big game against the USA in 1989 which ended our chances of going to WC the following year. My Uncle Philbert was a part of the T&T Strike Squad, so even back then for me as a young lad looking up to him, I may have been too young to understand everything, but growing up I saw American soccer as a challenge for any player. For me, the MLS interest has always been there, especially as a member of the CONCACAF region.

Kenwyne Jones has made 81 appearances for his country, scoring 23 times | Kenwyne Jones PR

HH: After spending 11 years in England, what was the main reason for your decision to take your talents to the United States?

KJ: I think at some point in their life, everybody has an idea on when they are ready to be a part of something. And I was ready for a change. The timing happened to work out perfectly, and here I am.

HH: You’ve scored 50 goals in the Premier League, playing for four clubs in England’s top flight, so how do you think your experience in one of the world’s best leagues will help you as you begin a new phase in your career?

KJ: Well I think for sure I have experience in getting easily acquainted with new team dynamics which always helps the mindset of any player. It’s been a blessing to work with and learn from the best talents and administrations in Premier and Championship Leagues. And with Atlanta United being a new franchise, there will be challenges, which is expected - it’s a part of the growth process. I have a lot of confidence in the people at the top of the Administrative side of AUFC, a lot of admiration for people like Carlos (Bocanegra), they are all football people with lots of experience both on and off the field, and there’s a lot of mutual respect there.

HH: Was Major League Soccer a league you’ve always been interested in playing in? Are there any players currently playing in MLS that spoke to you before you chose to join AUFC?

KJ: Yeah the interest has been always there. A lot of my teammates on the T&T National Team play in the MLS, like Kevin (Molino), Cordell (Cato), Joevin (Jones), Aubrey (David) and Mekeil (Williams). So between talking to them and my camp, I was able to explore my options and make progress.

HH: Is there anyone specifically you are excited about playing against, especially with plenty of former-Premier League players now plying their trade in MLS?

KJ: Um, it’s tough to single out just one or even a few, but I think I’m just excited to play some quality football, which MLS definitely brings to the table.

HH: Do you know much about new signing Hector Villalba? Are you looking forward to linking up with him?

KJ: Well Tito is from Argentina, and being from the Caribbean, we’re pretty familiar with their style of play in South America. I’m really looking forward to teaming up with him, he comes across as having great energy and hunger for goals.

HH: Have you seen the Mercedes-Benz Stadium yet? If so, how does it compare to stadiums you’ve played in all over Europe?

KJ: I haven’t seen it in person yet; I promise to very soon, though!

HH: What are your goals for Atlanta’s inaugural season in MLS, both as an individual and a team?

KJ: Right now, I think what everyone is focused on is continuing to put the team together for next season, because we’re still in the developing stages. Atlanta United had a great start so far and they’re obviously continuing to build on those dynamics that will kind of determine those goals.

"I think it's a good time to be home, and a good transitioning phase for me as I get ready for my big move to ATL."

HH: With a new chapter of your career set to begin, how do you think this will affect your role with Trinidad & Tobago and how will moving closer to home affect soccer in your home nation?

KJ: For sure it’s a positive impact. On top of being based in Atlanta, I’ll be heading out on loan to Central F.C. in a couple weeks, so I’ll be back home in Trinidad playing again, which I haven’t done in a long time. It feels good to be going back and be active there, knowing that I’m a product of quality of football in the TT Pro League. We have World Cup Qualifiers coming up in September and I’m captain of the National Team, then Caribbean Cup rounds in October, so I’ll be pretty active in the meantime. I think it’s a good time to be home, and a good transitioning phase for me as I get ready for my big move to ATL.

"This is just the beginning, and we're definitely gonna be #BuiltToFinish!"

HH: If you have one message for Atlanta fans heading toward the club’s debut season, what would you say to them?

KJ: Just wanna thank everyone for all of the support, I really can’t wait to start this new chapter with the ATL fans and family as we get ready for the 2017 MLS Season. The energy has been crazy good so far. This is just the beginning, and we’re definitely gonna be #BuiltToFinish!

