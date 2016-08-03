Rio 2016: Brazil take on South Africa in hopes of Olympic gold

The five-time World Champion Brazil will take on 2010 FIFA World Cup host South Africa as hosts of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in the preliminary round.

The search for gold in Brazil continues

Brazil enters the 2016 games without a single gold medal in men's soccer. Despite its decorated history in the FIFA World Cup, Brazil has never met expectations at the Olympics and will want to break that trend as the host nation.

According to LeagueLane, Brazil has participated in Olympic soccer 12 times since the team made its debut in 1952. In its 12 Olympic appearances, Brazil has won just five medals, which include silver medals in 1984, 1988 and 2012 and bronze medals in 1996 and 2008.

In an article on NBCOlympics.com, Neymar promised the fans on a Brazilian television station that the side would do everything in its power to forget past Olympic results and finally bring home the gold.

"I know that this gold medal has eluded Brazil so far, and we will do everything to try to win it," Neymar told Brazilian television recently. "It's rare that a country like Brazil, considered the land of football, still hasn't won this gold."

Bouncing back after recent disappointment

On paper, Brazil is the heavy favorite to win the gold medal. Led by FC Barcelona winger Neymar, Brazil has a squad with emerging stars like recent Manchester City signing Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Barbosa, and Marquinhos. It has a home-field advantage, which will play an important factor for crowd support and confidence, and the competition appears weak in comparison to the Brazilian team.

Gabriel Jesus will team up with Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa to form an extremely lethal attack for Brazil | Lucas Uebel - Getty Images

However, the Brazilian side has done little to impress in recent memory on the international stage. As the host nation of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Brazil was infamously embarrassed in the semi-final at the hands of Germany 7-1, and in the 2015 Copa America Centenario, Brazil bowed out in the group stage.

Following the embarrassing exit from Copa America, Dunga was fired from his managerial position with the senior national team and was soon replaced by Rodrigo Micale. According to ESPNFC, Micale had taken charge of Olympic preparation but was going to step down to the assistant role until Dunga was sacked at Copa America. Dunga's replacement, Tite, elected to focus on World Cup qualification. In turn, Micale was thrust into the stressful spotlight and will hope to win his country the gold medal.

South Africa look to beat odds

The odds going into the match against Brazil appear to be stacked against Bafana Bafana.

However, this would not be the first time South Africa took on the Brazilians at the Olympics as the underdogs. In 2000, South Africa shocked Brazil in a group game that finished by a score of 3-1.

The South Africans will hope they can replicate that kind of result in their opening match at this Olympic Games.

Captain Keagan Dolly will be the commanding force in the South African attack. His powerful shot and blistering pace could prove lethal if South Africa can catch the mighty Brazilians on the counter attack. He won Premier Soccer League Young Player of the Season award for the 2013–14 and has continued to progress as a player.

Below is a goal Dolly scored in a match against Highlands Park in the Premier Soccer League.

Defensively, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will prove to be a solid set of hands between the sticks for South Africa and will also a great deal of leadership.

Game Details

The match will be played at the Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil at 3:00 pm ET on August 4. Televised coverage of the match can be seen on NBCSN and NBC Universo, and the match can also be watched via on NBC Sports Live Extra and NBCOlympics.com.