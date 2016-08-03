Rio 2016: USWNT open Olympic play against New Zealand

The United States Women's National Team will open its Olympic play in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games against Oceania opponent New Zealand in Brazil.

Is this American team experienced enough?

The big question mark heading into the Olympic Games centers around the idea that this squad lacks the leadership and experience in comparison to previous USWNT teams.

Since its 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup victory, the USWNT has lost Abby Wambach, Lauren Holiday, Shannon Boxx and Lori Chalupny to retirement; all of which have played pivotal roles for the USWNT over the past decade.

In addition to key figures lost to retirement, veteran defenders Heather O'Reilly and Christine Rampone were omitted from the squad, and striker Sydney Leroux will miss the Olympics due to her pregnancy.

Goalkeeper Hope Solo has also had her leadership and her character called into question because of her domestic violence trial and scandal.

However, despite the losses, this United States team appears to be more than capable of doing great things with the new generation rising.

Striker Crystal Dunn has done wonders going forward for the team, scoring a team-high 10 goals in the 2016 calendar year for the USWNT, according to U.S. Soccer. Her pace and energy up front will give the U.S. a guaranteed goalscorer.

After missing out on World Cup 2015, Crystal Dunn is confident she can make a positive impact in Brazil I Gary Duncan - Vavel USA)

In an article on SBNation, Dunn expressed her excitement to contribute at this Olympic Games.

"I’ve come a very long way and I never really imagined being where I am and I think that’s what makes it feel even greater, I just live in the moment and whatever tomorrow brings I’m like ‘Yes, this is awesome!’ and I just take whatever life gives me and I roll with it."

18-year-old Mallory Pugh has also made a name for herself in 2016. The young striker scored three goals and assisted on seven goals in this calendar year, according to U.S. Soccer. She could provide the team with a far more creative option at the striker position.

Whether the production is coming from the old or the new, the U.S. seem to have talented options all over the field.

High expectations for the U.S.

After winning the World Cup just over a year ago, the USWNT looks for more international success on the grand stage at the Olympics.

In an article on USA Today, despite the speculation surrounding the team's leadership and experience, captain Carli Lloyd said anything less than gold for this team is a disappointment.

“I don’t play the sport and compete to settle for anything less than gold,” Lloyd said. “I know that sounds pretty bold but that just really is what our team is about. I have been to two Olympics so far and I am going for a third gold medal. That’s the plan.”

Carli Lloyd has done nothing but ante up the pressure on the USWNT with her gold standard | Thomas B. Shea - USA TODAY Sports

The pressure is certainly on the women to perform at the tournament. The U.S. have taken home the gold medal in the last three Olympic Games and this team does want that trend to come to a halt.

In the same USA Today article mentioned above, defender Becky Sauerbrunn said the pressure amongst the players is more than enough to push one another to win the gold.

“I don't think anything compares to the expectations we have for one another,” co-captain Becky Sauerbrunn said. “We know how difficult it will be to be back-to-back winners. That pressure drives us. We always look for that next challenge because we constantly want to achieve that next level of greatness. People expect us to win, we know what it actually takes to win and that comes with a different level of accountability and sacrifice.”

New Zealand, the quiet underdog

Although the Football Ferns are not often the topic of conversation entering the big tournaments around the world, they have quietly made a name for themselves over the past number of years.

The New Zealand squad has made an appearance in the last three World Cups and in its last Olympics in 2012, New Zealand made a quarter-final appearance.

Coming into the match against the United States, New Zealand is ranked 17th in the world, which is one place off of its highest ever rank at 16, according to CBS Sports.

Leading the line for the New Zealand side is the 31-year-old striker Amber Hearn, who has an impressive 50 goals in 112 international appearances. Leading from the back will be captain Abby Erceg, whose 126 caps are a team high.

Despite its recent appeal, the New Zealand squad has a massive undertaking in its opening game against the United States. The USWNT have dominated the rivalry, winning 11 out of the 12 matches between the two teams and outscoring the Football Ferns 47-5 in 13 matches, according to U.S. Soccer.

Game Details

The match will be played at 6:00 pm ET at the Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The match can be watched on television on NBCSN and NBC Universo or via on NBC Sports Live Extra and NBCOlympics.com.