Rio 2016: 10-woman Canada defeat Australia 2-0 in opener

Canada got off to a magnificent start in their quest to medal in their second straight Olympics, defeating Australia 2-0. The Canadians were reduced to 10 women 18 minutes into the game, but survived a spirited challenge by the Aussies to post a valuable win.

Canada down to 10 women after Beckie scores record goal in lively first half

Canada came out pressing and it paid off immediately. Christine Sinclair intercepted an attempted pass from Laura Alleway to defensive partner Alanna Kennedy in front of the penalty box. And when Alleway rushed out at the Canadian captain to repair the damage, Sinclair coolly rolled a perfect pass through her legs to Janine Beckie, who tapped the ball past a diving Lydia Williams, the Aussie keeper beaten just 20 seconds into the match, an Olympic record. Mexico's Oribe Peralta had the previous quickest goal when he scored within 30 seconds in the 2012 men's final against Brazil.

Spurred on by the shocking development, the Australians seemed to recover after a few minutes and began playing much more aggressively, with forward Samantha Kerr getting a lot of good chances, forcing goalkeeper Christine Labbe into many fine saves. The bronze medalists from the 2012 Olympics were then left shorthanded when defender Shelina Zadorsky was shown a straight red card in the 19th minute for bringing down Aussie attacker Michelle Heyman by the shoulder. Heyman was alone behind the Canadian defense before Zadorsky took her down. She didn't argue the call as the official issued the red card.

Not only was Zadorsky ejected from the game but she will miss Canada's next preliminary game against Zimbabwe on Saturday. Forced to make an early substitution, Canadian manager John Herdman had to sacrifice forward Melissa Tancredi to insert defender Rebecca Quinn. Australia outshot Canada 11-2 (6-1 in shots on target) in the first half and had 60 percent of the possession.

Janine Beckie celebrates her record goal in Sao Paulo/Photo: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Australia save penalty, Sinclair puts the game away for Canada after that

Herdman replaced Rhian Wilkinson with Allysha Chapman to open the second half as the rain began to fall under an omnious grey sky. Williams saved a Beckie penalty in the 73rd minute after what was deemed an Australia handball in the box. Then Alleway cleared a Jessie Fleming shot off the goalline after it squibbed through Williams. Australia couldn't make their numerical advantage pay off and Sinclair made them pay in the 80th minute, beating Williams to a long Canadian ball from Fleming and then knocking it into an empty net. She celebrated with verve, clenching her fists after wrapping the game up. Sinclair scored her 163rd goal in international play, second all-time to the US' Abby Wambach.

Christine Sinclair is happy about her 163rd goal in international competition to salt the game away for the Canadians/Photo: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Postgame quotes

Herdman was obviously pleased with his team's effort: "It was great to watch," he said. "As a coach, you're going grey by the second but at the same time it's the stuff that you sort of dream of in terms of your team really getting tested this early in a tournament ... It was a great day for us."

Australian manager Alen Stajcic was disappointed with his team, who outshot Canada 22-8 and had 12 shots on target to the Canadians 4 and had 59 % of the possession: "We're obviously very disappointed," he said. "The match was there for the taking and we weren't good enough to take it."