Germany hammer their way into the semifinals, defeating Portugal 4-0
Davie Selke celebrates his first goal and Germany's third of the game with Grischa Proemel in their quarterfinal match against Portugal. Photo Credit: Eraldo Peres - AP Photo.

In a matchup between the most recent Euro and most recent World Cup champions, the latter came up on top in convincing fashion. Now before you start bashing Portugal, saying they didn't to deserve to win because they didn't win a match in the group stages and barely got past each of their next opponents (ok, you may be kind of right), both countries were playing their U23 teams, meaning that all players but three were 23 or younger.

So that means no Manuel Neuer, no Christiano Ronaldo, or any of the other recognizable names from Germany. This match was a test for the youngsters to prove their worth, and so they did, well one team did. 

In one of the quarterfinal matches, Germany bested Portugal 4-0. The goal scorers were Matthias GinterDavie SelkeSerge Gnabry, and his sub Philipp Max. Further demonstrating their dominance is the 56-44% advantage that Germany had in terms of possession, and their 22 shots with 11 on goal comapred to Portugal's 13, with only one on goal. I

f anybody on the Portugese squad was worthy with praise, it would be GK Bruno Varela who, even though he allowed four goals, got seven saves even with his defenders playing horribly. If you would like to see the highlights, check out the video below (apologies for the horrible quality and foreign language):