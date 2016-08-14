Germany hammer their way into the semifinals, defeating Portugal 4-0

In a matchup between the most recent Euro and most recent World Cup champions, the latter came up on top in convincing fashion. Now before you start bashing Portugal, saying they didn't to deserve to win because they didn't win a match in the group stages and barely got past each of their next opponents (ok, you may be kind of right), both countries were playing their U23 teams, meaning that all players but three were 23 or younger.

So that means no Manuel Neuer, no Christiano Ronaldo, or any of the other recognizable names from Germany. This match was a test for the youngsters to prove their worth, and so they did, well one team did.

In one of the quarterfinal matches, Germany bested Portugal 4-0. The goal scorers were Matthias Ginter, Davie Selke, Serge Gnabry, and his sub Philipp Max. Further demonstrating their dominance is the 56-44% advantage that Germany had in terms of possession, and their 22 shots with 11 on goal comapred to Portugal's 13, with only one on goal. I

f anybody on the Portugese squad was worthy with praise, it would be GK Bruno Varela who, even though he allowed four goals, got seven saves even with his defenders playing horribly. If you would like to see the highlights, check out the video below (apologies for the horrible quality and foreign language):

Portugal's best chance and several saves

Portugal's one shot on goal came early and would've gone in if it weren't for a wonderful save from Germany GK Timo Horn. After a great cross, Mane took a shot from point blank range. It wasn't a bad shot, but Horn was still able to save it with only a few split seconds to react. That might have changed the tide of the match since Portugal looked defeated since.

Just four minutes later, Gnabry took a shot from outside the box, only to meet the tip of Varela's fingers. Gnabry tried again from the left side of the box, but shot wide. Twenty minutes later, it was Selke's turn to give it a go, but Varela saved it once again. Finally, Germany's Gnabry scored his goal in the 45th+1 minute. That was his sixth goal in the Olympics.

The lead adds up quick

Varela tried his best to stop the shots but they just kept coming. After two more amazing saves, Ginter scored his goal in the 57th minute off a header. Selke followed with a 75th minute goal aimed for the right side of the goal and Max ended the onslaught with his 87th minute goal.

While the match didn't have super high stakes, the young German players showed that they're a force to be reckoned with. Now, Germany will be playing Nigeria after they won their quarterfinal matchup vs. Denmark 2-0 on August 17th at 2:00 PM Central Time.

If you would like to read previous Germany game reviews, check out these articles here and here.