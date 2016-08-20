Score Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC in 2016 MLS (1-3)

The three first half goals were more than enough for Toronto on this night to take all three points from Philly

The normally racuous Talen Energy Stadium is dead silent as Toronto easily sees out this two goal victory.

Three minutes of stoppage time added at the end of the second half

89': Union Corner Kick leads to nothing except a clearance as Toronto parks the bus to see out this victory

87': Bradley gets off a shot in the box, but looks like he attempted a floater that lands right in Blake's arms.

18,271 is tonight's attendance at Talen Energy Stadium

83': Blake does well to turn a Toronto shot/cross away from danger. Corner Kick Toronto

82': No real urgency by Philly to go after the lead and cut into it

78': Union earn a free kick by midfield as the crowd sarcastically claps for Geiger

Geiger is really hearing it from The River End as he makes another call against the Union in the Toronto 18-yard-box

76': Good play by Yaro to stop a Toronto break and start a Philadelphia offensive break

74': Union third sub as Ilsinho makes way for Fabian Herbers

72': Corner Kick Union leads to nothing dangerous

71': Pontius close as he heads the ball over the post. Goal Kick Toronto

68': Barnetta is shown a yellow card as he slaps the ball in disgust

67': Altidore collects an deflected pass on top of the Union box and shoots it. Blake is right there to catch it

65': Alberg with some nice footwork in the box as he is denied by Bono. Corner Kick

63': Alberg immediately gets a chance on net, but literally skies the ball out of the stadium. Goal Kick Toronto

62': Union second sub: Roland Alberg comes in for Creavalle

59': Foul on Philadelphia on the free kick as Bono will take the free kick inside the box

59': Bradley goes in the book as Barnetta stands over a free kick looking to cross it in

56': Giovinco is close, but hits the cross bar to lead to a goal kick for the Union

55': Giovinco goes down about 30 yards out. Free Kick Toronto

53': Corner Kick is cleared as far as Ilsinho on top of the box, who whifs on a volley

Tribbett, besides the goal, did not have an excellent night to say the least as he was somewhat involved in all three goals scored by Toronto

52': Union Corner Kick

52': Halftime sub was made as Josh Yaro came in for Ken Tribbett

Were back! Second Half starts now!

Half-Time! Toronto 3 Philadelphia 1

44': Goal Toronto! Altidore beats Tribbett physically with a turn and puts it in the back of the net. 3-1 Toronto

42': Union Throw-in as Geiger shows Morrow a yellow card for what looks like dissent

41': Barnetta hits it right at the keeper as Bono catches it easily

39':Rosenberry goes down hard from Moor foul. Free Kick from about 30 yards out as Moor sees a yellow card

38': Rosenberry's cross finds Sapong but he cannot turn it into the much as Bono collects it

36': Good link up play by the Union leads to a Corner Kick

32': Giovinco with a full on shove of Marquez as he is whistled for the foul by midfield. Free Kick Union

30': Goal Toronto! Drew Moor wide open in the box turns the ball into the net past Blake for the goal advantage for Toronto. Great Ball by Bradley

29': Toronto earns a free kick along the right flank. Bradley to take it as it is not with goalscoring range for Giovinco

27':Bradley with a nice long ball to his teammate on the left flank but he is unable to corral it. Throw-In Union

Bono did well to get a touch there but was unable to turn it away completely

25': Union Goal as Barnetta finds Tribbett on the cross for the header goal. All tied up at one!

23': Union getting pressure in the offensive half as Barnetta earns a free kick from 35 yards out. Fans are clamouring to see a card from Geiger but none comes out

22': In case you didnt know, Mark Geiger is the referee tonight and to say the crowd are not fans so far would be an understatement

20': Giovinco almost scores again from a near breakway but Blake does to make himself big to make the Atomic Ant miss wide

18': Goal from Giovinco. Excellent touch to get ball behind him as he was given to much space and hit both posts before the ball hitting the net. 1-0 Toronto

16': Rare mistake from Blake in dealing with a dribbling cross from Giovinco but he does well to recover and lay on the free ball in the box

15': Union doing well with clearances so far as Tribbett clears it wide away from net with his head to start an Ilsinho break

14': Andre Blake with an excellent save to stop a near certain goal

13':Giovinco goes down about 25 yards out and gets the call. Free Kick Toronto from a dangerous spot

13': Back and forth affair really to start between the clubs, not much separating them as of yet

12': Throw-in Union in the offensive half

11': Sapong whistled for a foul in the offensive half. Free Kick Toronto

8': Sapong nearly gets through the Toronto defense but is called offsides after Bono corrals the ball

7': Goal Kick Toronto

4': Blake easily collects the cross up towards Sapong, who earns a foul by midfield.

4': Marquez literally clears the ball out of The River End. Corner Kick Toronto

3': Great steal by Rosenberry leads to a quick counter by the Union but Barnetta's pass across the middle doesnt find anyone. Goal Kick Toronto

1': Quick foul and free kick for Toronto by midfield

1': Kickoff!

Nothing terribly surprising about eithee lineups. As said previously, watch Bedoya's and Creavalle's movement to help out the backline against Giovinco and Altidore

Toronto FC BenchBench: Roberts, Hagglund, Williams, Endoh, Chapman, Ricketts, Lovitz.

Toronto FC XI: Bono; Beitashour, Zavaleta, Moor, Morrow; Bradley, Delgado, Johnson, Osorio; Altidore, Giovinco

We are here live from Talen Energy Stadium. Kickoff is about 15 minutes away!

If Philadelphia can find a way to limit Giovinco, all three points could certain be with reach for Curtin’s side. However, if the Union struggle in central midfield to contain Giovinco, this will lead to their other stars like Bradley and Altidore joining in, which will likely end in a long day at the park the Philadelphia faithful.

The number eight, Bedoya, will likely be called upon to extinguish fires left and right against a potent team and potent player like Giovinco. This will be the key battle for Philadelphia fans to watch: Bedoya versus Giovinco. Bedoya as well as Creavalle will be tasked with attempting to shutdown or, more likely, limit the influcence of the Atomic Ant on the game.

The question for Curtin and his staff will be obvious: How does one stop Giovinco? Any shot to stop the surefire MLS MVP candidate will likely be placed at the feet of Bedoya and Warren Creavalle.

To say Giovinco has had his way with Major League Soccer defenses would be an understatement. In his 23 games played, the Italian International has corralled 15 goals and 11 assists. His goals amount ties his for first with NYCFC’s David Villa and his assist total, 11, puts him in the top three in the league.

Toronto is stacked with talent head to toe. In midfield, United States International Michael Bradley plays both sides of the ball excellently. At striker, Toronto Head Coach Greg Vanney has not only Jozy Altidore at his disposal, but also the world class Sebastian Giovinco.

On the other side of the pitch, Toronto has been on a tear recently. In their last match, Toronto came away with a road point against Western Conference foe, Houston Dynamo, with the scorline tied at one. Unbeaten in their last five games, Toronto has a 5-3-2 record in their last ten as well. Overall, Toronto has earned 37 points through 24 games with a record of 10-7-7, which is good for second place, one point behind NYCFC.

“I thought Alejandro brought a real calming presence to the group in possession and did the little things that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet” Curtin said about his new signings 72 minutes of play.

In an attempt to sure up their midfield, Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart brought in United States International Alejandro Bedoya. Bedoya played his first minutes in a Union uniform last Saturday in Philadelphia’s walloping win over New England.

However, Philadelphia was battling neck and neck with New York City FC until a recent bad form caused the team to fall in the playoff standings. In their last six, Philadelphia has a 2-2-2 record. In their last ten, Philadelphia is a poorer 3-5-2 after going 6-3-5 in their first 14 games. With a win against Toronto Saturday night, Philadelphia could catapult back into second place behind NYCFC down a point, but with a game in hand still.

In their last match out, Philadelphia took all three road points against New England Revolution, with a dominant display of attack, to the scoreline of 4-0. Right now, the Union have 34 points in 24 games and have a record of 9-8-7, which puts Jim Curtin’s side in fourth place.

The phrase crucial is thrown around a plenty about normal regular season games, but this matchup is crucial for Philadelphia to return to the top half of the playoff teams.

This is the first matchup between the two Eastern Conference sides this season. Philadelphia will play the return leg September 24th at BC Place in Toronto. Overall, both teams have played each other almost to a standstill. In 15 all-time matchups, the Union have won six matches and Toronto FC won five matches with four draws between the two sides. In Chester, Philadelphia has earned a result in six of seven matches with four wins and two draws.

The game will available on local TV on The Comcast Network in Philadelphia and SN360 in Toronto. The game will also be via MLS LIVE.

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2016 Major League Soccer Regular Season action. Tonight’s MLS Eastern Conference matchup between the Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC will take place at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania. This is the first matchup between the two Eastern Conference rivals this season. I’m Jordan Wohl, and I’ll be providing minute-to-minute updates, commentary, and results of the match. The game starts at 7 PM EST and there will be coverage pregame, mid-game, and postgame.