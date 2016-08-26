Philadelphia Union vs Sporting Kansas City preview: Sporting KC return to site of U.S. Open Cup triumph

Chester,PA - On Saturday night, Philadelphia Union return to Talen Energy Stadium to play their third game in seven days as Sporting Kansas City comes to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM EST (TV: The Comcast Network, KMCI-38 and MLS LIVE).

Union looks to extract revenge over U.S. Open Cup loss

Sporting and the Union have not faced each other since the 2015 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final at Talen Energy Stadium in which Kansas City claimed the honors on the night with a shootout victory. In Major League Soccer play, the two sides have not played each other since April 2015, where Kansas City came from behind to beat the Union, 3-2, at Children’s Mercy Park.

Philadelphia comes into Saturday’s match after taking all three points in a 2-1 victory at Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. On the season, the Blue and Gold find themselves in the thick of the playoff picture in the MLS Eastern Conference. Coming into Saturday’s matches, Philadelphia occupies a tie for third place with New York Red Bulls, with 37 points in 26 games.

On the other side of the pitch, Sporting will be looking to build on their 2-0 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps last Saturday. Kansas City currently occupies fifth place in the MLS Western Conference with 38 points through 27 games. With a win on Saturday night, however, the Peter Vermes’ led side could jump up to third place in front of LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake.

Sporting Kansas City banged up defensively

For a team that is need of points to keep pace in the Western Conference, Kansas City comes in Saturday’s matchup banged up. According to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, defenders Seth Sinovic, Chance Myers, Nuno Coelho and Lawrence Olum did not travel to Philadelphia with the team due to injuries. Further, goalkeeper Tim Melia did not travel either with the team for the Saturday night match.

On top of that, Kansas City defender Kevin Ellis has been suspended by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for the match. Ellis started alongside Matt Besler in central defense in the win against Vancouver. With Ellis’ suspension, Ike Opara could be in line to replace him in the starting eleven.

Philadelphia's midfield needs to continue to gel together

The key for Philadelphia will be for its midfield to continue to gel together and form a cohesive unit for down the playoff stretch. Look for Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin to start Warren Creavalle and Alejandro Bedoya in the double pivot with Chris Pontius, Tranquillo Barnetta as well as Ilsinho in the three advanced midfielder roles. Ilsinho is listed as questionable on the MLS injury report and will likely be a game-time decision. If Ilsinho cannot go, Fabian Herbers could get his second consecutive start.

In the end, the more time the five of the midfielders spend together on the field, the better prepared the Union will be heading into the playoff race in September and October.

With both teams in need of points to solidify and improve their playoff standings, expect both Sporting and Philadelphia to not yield an inch in trying to earn all three points.