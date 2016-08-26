Philadelphia Union vs Sporting Kansas City preview: Sporting KC return to site of U.S. Open Cup triumph
Philadelphia Union vs Sporting Kansas City preview: Sporting KC return to site of U.S. Open Cup triumph

Chester,PA - On Saturday night, Philadelphia Union return to Talen Energy Stadium to play their third game in seven days as Sporting Kansas City comes to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM EST (TV: The Comcast Network, KMCI-38 and MLS LIVE).

Union looks to extract revenge over U.S. Open Cup loss 

Sporting and the Union have not faced each other since the 2015 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final at Talen Energy Stadium in which Kansas City claimed the honors on the night with a shootout victory. In Major League Soccer play, the two sides have not played each other since April 2015, where Kansas City came from behind to beat the Union, 3-2, at Children’s Mercy Park.

Philadelphia comes into Saturday’s match after taking all three points in a 2-1 victory at Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. On the season, the Blue and Gold find themselves in the thick of the playoff picture in the MLS Eastern Conference. Coming into Saturday’s matches, Philadelphia occupies a tie for third place with New York Red Bulls, with 37 points in 26 games.

On the other side of the pitch, Sporting will be looking to build on their 2-0 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps last Saturday. Kansas City currently occupies fifth place in the MLS Western Conference with 38 points through 27 games. With a win on Saturday night, however, the Peter Vermes’ led side could jump up to third place in front of LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake.

Sporting Kansas City banged up defensively