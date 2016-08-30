Boston Breakers vs Houston Dash Preview: Everything on the line for Houston

After earning three points on the road for the first time since 2014, the Boston Breakers look to return home to continue their winning streak against the Houston Dash in a mid-week match up. The Dash are hanging on by a thread after tying yet again with the Western New York Flash last weekend and head into this match with a do-or-die attitude.

Boston surprising everyone

Before heading into the Olympic break, Boston stunned expansion team Orlando Pride with a 1-0 win at home, making it their second win of the season. Their momentum didn’t end there, as they shut out defending champions FC Kansas City this past weekend for the second time this year in a 2-0 victory. The typically struggling East coast team is turning heads as they pick up points in this second half of the season. With their two game winning streak - which contributes to the three overall wins on the season - Boston returns home this Wednesday wanting to steal three points from the visiting team.

The probability of a win looks more likely than usual, seeing as the Dash have been dealing with their own struggles this season just as the Breakers are stringing together wins. Playoffs is virtually impossible for the Breakers, but the Dash will be right there with them if Boston can keep them from finding the net. Having hometown girl Kristie Mewis healthy and back on the field certainly paid off for Boston last weekend, seeing as she scored the second goal of last weekend’s match to ensure the win. Coach Matt Beard’s attack is rounding out nicely as the second half of season takes off, as French midfielder Ghoutia Karchouni made her NWSL debut in last weekend’s match and Australian international Kyah Simon made her return after the Olympics. These will be key players entering Wednesday, and will cause the Dash defense problems if they’re all on the same page.

Kristie Mewis (right) celebrates her first goal in her first game back. | ISI Photos

Houston’s playoff chances barely there

A win is the only option for the Dash this week. Unable to capitalize on maintaining a lead in New York last weekend, playoffs is looking increasingly difficult to reach. With a draw or loss on Wednesday, last year’s expansion team will miss playoffs for the third consecutive year. Although scoring is no longer an issue for the Dash, maintaining a lead is. The southern team couldn’t keep the 1-0 and later the 2-1 lead they had on the Flash last weekend, taking away what could’ve been a big win for them. With the Olympic players all back, the Dash attack should have all it needs to get the results they want.

This week, U.S. midfielder Carli Lloyd returns to the NWSL scene. She’s the last of the Olympians to do so and it’s at a crucial time for the Dash. Her experience at midfield will hopefully help the Dash stay in control and push the attack forward. Hopefully we’ll get to see the attacking trio of Kealia Ohai, Janine Beckie and Rachel Daly together in the lineup alongside outstanding Irish international Denise O’Sullivan. These four players are dangerous and quick, especially with Ohai being wider on the field. If these players are in the mix, something’s bound to go right for the Dash.

The Boston Breakers host the Houston Dash at Jordan Field on Wednesday, August 31. The game kicks off at 8 pm Eastern Time.