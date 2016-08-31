Manon Melis named NWSL Player of the Week for Week 16

Seattle Reign's Manon Melis has been announced the National Women's Soccer League Player of the Week for Week 16. The award was decided by the NWSL Media Association after a sterling performance for the Reign against Cascadia rivals, Portland Thorns which resulted in her team's fifth home win of the season by a three goals to one margin.

Originally from Rotterdam, Netherlands, Melis joined up with the Reign this season and had missed a chunk of the season through injury but since her return, she has helped the Reign turn their season around.

Melis' brace helps Seattle to the win

Melis' first goal was well executed. A ball played forward by Nahomi Kawasumi, found the Dutch winger breaking past the Portland defenders in the 27th minute. Melis latched onto the pass and with her first touch, chipped the ball over an onrushing Michelle Betos, the Thorns goalkeeper on the day. Her next goal came in the second half. A mistake by Thorns' defender Emily Sonnett allowed Melis to run by her and take the ball away from the defender to race through on goal. Melis then proceeded to finish clinically past Betos to give Seattle a deserved 2-0 lead.

Melis did not see out the entire match and was substituted in the 76th minute but her impact had been felt. Her pace, talent especially in front of goal, and her positioning all helped Seattle take over the match and it kept the Thorns' defenders on the back foot for most of the match.

NWSL award a first for Melis in her career

Manon Melis in action against Sky Blue FC | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

This award was the first NWSL award that Manon Melis has won since she joined the Reign at the start of the 2016 NWSL season. She also becomes the 13th Reign player to pick up the award over the last four seasons.

The Seattle Reign (6-5-5) are currently in fifth place, four points away from a playoff spot, but seemingly on the rise to pick up maximum points in their next four matches. The Reign are away to the Chicago Red Stars in Week 17 at Toyota Park as they continue their quest to reach the NWSL Playoffs for the third season in a row.

The NWSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of press members that cover the league on a consistent basis.