Manon Melis named NWSL Player of the Week for Week 16
Manon Melis featuring for Seattle Reign FC | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Seattle Reign's Manon Melis has been announced the National Women's Soccer League Player of the Week for Week 16. The award was decided by the NWSL Media Association after a sterling performance for the Reign against Cascadia rivals, Portland Thorns which resulted in her team's fifth home win of the season by a three goals to one margin.

Originally from RotterdamNetherlands, Melis joined up with the Reign this season and had missed a chunk of the season through injury but since her return, she has helped the Reign turn their season around. 