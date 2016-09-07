Summary Washington Spirit 2-1 Seattle Reign in 2016 NWSL

Full time: Washington Spirit 2-1 Seattle Reign FC.

90'+2 Rapinoe's free kick is not a good one and Wys can come out and easily claim it.

Two minutes of stoppage time and Seattle have a free kick.

89' Seattle have another corner kick.

88' Rapinoe finds Little with a long pass and Estelle Johnson gets back in time to stop the cross from Little. The corner goes through a few players and straight to Wys.

86' Fishlock gives the ball away in midfield to Dunn who surges forward and takes a shot. Kopmeyer gets down well to save the effort and the ball is cleared.

84' Fishlock tries a volley that is deflected for a corner. Barnes sends in the ball which eventually ends up being collected by Wys.

83' SUBSTITUTION: Ellie Reed comes on for Kawasumi. Ali Krieger comes on for Williams.

80' Williams beats Fletcher for pace but the defender recovers well and puts in a great tackle to stop Williams shot on target.

76' Rapinoe sends her delivery right at Wys and the goalkeeper collects easily.

75' Seattle have a great chance here as Rapinoe steps over a free kick.

74' Kendall Fletcher picks up the first yellow card of the night after she brought down Ordega.

GOAL! Little puts it away into the top corner. No chance for Wys to get that.

70' PENALTY! Nairn concedes the penalty and Little steps up to take it.

69' SUBSTITUTION: Kiersten Dallstream comes on for Winters.

67' And we're back. Quick reminder, the Spirit have a 2-0 lead in a must win game for the Reign.

21:50 PM EST: The crowd is now being allowed back into the Plex and play should resume shortly.

Even with this current result, Seattle and the Orlando Pride are still mathematically in the playoff hunt.

The Breakers have also officially finished bottom of the league for the second year in a row.

21:45 PM EST: Due to results elsewhere, the Boston Breakers, Sky Blue FC, FC Kansas City and the Houston Dash are all officially eliminated from the playoffs.

If the game ends here tonight, the three points will go to the Spirit as you only need to have to have played at least 45 minutes for the result to count. We will keep you updated here at VAVEL USA.

67' The lightening horn goes off and the match will be stopped until the weather delay ends.

64' The ball breaks to Rapinoe but she fires her shot over the crossbar.

Dunn battles Utsugi and wins the ball, then she drives into the box before shooting. Kopmeyer spills the shot and Cheyna Williams is on hand to tap in the rebound.

61' GOAL! The Spirit are 2-0 up!

59' Little beats the offside trap and puts a great ball into the box. Kawasumi meets it but heads it straight at Wys.

58' SUBSTITUTION: Rapinoe is Seattle's first change. She comes in for Melis.

57' SUBSTITUTION: Joanna Lohman comes in for Matheson.

53' The Reign get forward but their attack is stopped when Winters trips Nairn in the box.

48' Yanez finds Fishlock in the box but her cross goes straight to Wys.

The second half has started.

Back to the action now and the Reign have stepped out onto the field first. We're waiting for the Spirit and then the second half will begin.

There will be more to follow about this from all corners and as of right now, the NWSL Commissioner, Jeff Plush, has responded by saying he will process all of the information on hand before making a final decision. Steve Goff from the Washington Post has more comments from Plush here.

For more on the story, Matt Pentz from the Seattle Times has penned this article about what has happened tonight at the Maryland SoccerPlex.

A statement from the Spirit on behalf of Lynch was sent out to all media who cover the NWSL detailing the reasoning behind his actions which was then tweeted out by various journalists during the match.

So as previously mentioned, the Washington Spirit owner, Bill Lynch prevented Megan Rapinoe from being able to protest silently during the national anthem as she did in Chicago. He did this by ensuring that the nathem was played while the teams were still in their locker rooms.

Washington Spirit 1-0 Seattle Reign FC.

And that's it for the first half. Dunn with the last touch of the half that gives the Washington Spirit the lead.

The US international breaks her duck for the season with a great shot from outside the box that hits the cross bar and bounces in.

50' GOAL! What a goal by Crystal Dunn!

48' Fishlock finds some space at the top of the Spirit box but her effort goes wide.

The ball goes right up to the other end where Winters finds Little in the box who goes by her marker but her touch is too strong and Kelsey Wys falls on it.

47' Williams gets forward well but her effort is caught well by Kopmeyer.

As half time approaches, we have a developing story as the Washington Spirit's owner, Bill Lynch, released a press statement about Megan Rapinoe?'s choice to kneel during the national anthem.

44' Utsugi is sent clear out wide and her dangerous cross is cleared by the Spirit.

42' And Nairn misses! The midfielder made Kopmeyer guess wrong but Nairn sends her spot kick wide of the goal. Seattle have escaped here.

41' PENALTY! Mathias trips up Williams and the referee awards a penalty to the home side.

39' Ordega shoots towards goal and Nairn tries to redirect the shot but she gets her touch all wrong and it goes out for a goal kick.

36' A good challenge by Kleiner stops Melis from breaking through. Seattle corner kick coming up and the Spirit clear the ball well.

33' Alyssa Kleiner starts a great break for the Spirit but Williams can't control the ball and the attack ends as a Seattle goal kick.

30' A short corner leads to Nairn trying to score from an awkward angle and Kopmeyer is equal to the task.

29' Another Spirit corner kick coming up as the Spirit edge into the game more.

28' Yanez can continue and play resumes.

27' Play is halted again after a 50/50 challenge for the corner leaves Yanez on the ground. The trainers are assessing her now.

26' Some good build up by the Spirit finds Dunn in the box but Seattle get bodies around her to block the shot. Spirit corner coming up.

25' A strange offside call gives the ball back to the Spirit.

24' Jess Fishlock wins the ball in midfield and tries from distance but her effort goes wide.

21' Two uncharacteristic turnovers by Rumi Utsugi and Little allow Christine Nairn to take a shot from distance but it's right at Kopmeyer.

19' The Spirit get into the Reign's half after a bad miskick from Reign goalkeeper Hayley Kopmeyer.

15' A lot of offside calls for both teams slowing down the play right now.

14' Yanez gets forward and cuts the back to Manon Melis but The Dutch forward is off balance and sends her shot high over the bar.

The ball is sent in by Kawasumi but it's cleared well by the Spirit and the return ball to Beverly Yanez finds the forward offside.

11' Kim Little wins a free-kick in a good spot for the Reign.

8' Dunn gets to the byline but Kendall Fletcher is on hand to head the ball out for a Spirit corner.

7' Francisca Ordega is sent through by Caprice Dydasco but the Nigerian is called back for offside.

6' SUBSTITUTION: Crystal Dunn comes on for the injured Farquharson.

We have a stop in play here as Cali Farquharson has picked up an injury and has to be carted off the field.

2' Nahomi Kawasumi takes a shot which is blocked and Merritt Mathias' attempted cross goes out for a goal kick.

And we have kick-off (finally)!

19:53: PM ET: Both teams are fully out on the field now. Kick-off is close now. Thanks for sticking with us during the delay and let's hope for a great game.

19:50 PM ET: Teams should be heading out soon to start the match. Both sets of substitutes are out and on the field now.

19:30 PM EST: Lots of changes for the Spirit as a lot of starters seem to have been rested for this match. No Crystal Dunn or Ali Krieger for them while Megan Rapinoe continues to be a substitute for Seattle as well.

Kopmeyer; Mathias, Fletcher, Barnes, Utsugi; Fishlock, Winters, Little; Kawasumi, Melis, Yanez.

19:27 PM EST: Seattle Reign FC's starting lineup is out as well.

Wys; Kleiner, Johnson, Zardosky, Dydasco; Matheson, Sigvardsen, Nairn; Farquharson, Ordega, Williams.

19:25 PM EST: Lineups are filtering through now. Here is your Washington Spirit starting lineup.

19:20 PM EST: The gates are open at the Plex! We should have kick-off hopefully within the next 30-45 minutes.

19:15 PM EST: Lightening is still in the Maryland area so you can enjoy the highlights of the last time the Washington Spirit and Seattle Reign played each other. It was the 2015 NWSL Playoffs and Seattle booked their ticket to the 2015 NWSL Championship with a 3-0 win.

19:00 PM EST: Still no word yet on when the match will get under way. The lightening delay is still ongoing and fans are still waiting to be let it. Once we get word from the Washington Spirit, we will let those of you following along with us tonight know.

18:45 PM EST: It's beginning to look like kick-off will be delayed as the gates are still not open yet due to the lightening detected in the area.

18:40 PM EST: The Spirit have tweeted out that they will be opening the gates for fans to come through at 18:45 PM EST. Hopefully, they starting line ups will follow shortly as well.

We're still waiting on official line-ups from both teams and this could be due to the current weather delay. We will have those listed as soon as they are announced.

18:35 PM EST: The NWSL also just announced which of their matches will be on Fox Sports so make sure to note down the dates on your calendars.

Also keep an eye out on our NWSL section for recaps of the other matches happening around the league that could affect the two teams playing tonight. Every point counts now and every other result will be watched carefully by both teams now.

18:30 PM EST: First things first, a lightening delay has stopped people from being able to get inside the SoccerPlex for the moment. Hopefully it clears up soon and doesn't affect the kick-off time.

18:25 PM EST: Good evening everyone! This is Kudzi Musarurwa, your host for this evening as we watch the Washington Spirit go up against Seattle Reign FC.

Washington Spirit 2, Seattle Reign 1

Prediction: It will be another close match. Seattle Reign has more at stake than the Washington Spirit do so expect them to start well as they did against Chicago. Washington is also in good form and can probably hold off the Reign's quick start and wear down their opponents who will be playing their second away match in three days. Fatigue will definitely be a factor for both teams but expect the Spirit to pull through tonight.

The head coach of the Spirit is Jim Gabarra. For the Reign, it's Laura Harvey.

Here the projected lineups for both the Washington Spirit and Seattle Reign FC.

The officiating crew for this match is led by center official Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant one on the team bench side is Amanda Ross, while Jordan Gray will be opposite on the far end. The fourth official is listed as Gary Gutierrez.

The match is being played at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Germantown, Maryland. Game time is set for at 7:00 PM EST.

The two teams will meet for the first time this season and what will surely be a pivotal game in the playoff race. Throughout the last few NWSL seasons, the Spirit and the Reign have always produced fantastic games so we can all look forward to another great game involving these two teams.

For the Reign, Megan Rapinoe is slowly coming back to full fitness and her team will need her as the pressure mounts in these last few regular season games. Goalkeeper Hayley Kopmeyer continues to fill in for Hope Solo and has performed admirably in the absence of the veteran goalkeeper. The Reign can feel that they have a chance tonight due to her and the recent performances of Dutch forward Manon Melis and defender Lauren Barnes.

The away team tonight is Seattle Reign. The Reign are now having to rely on their own performances and results elsewhere if they are to make the playoffs. A 2-2 draw against the Chicago Red Stars last time out has left them in a precarious position with regards to their playoff ambitions.

The Spirit's last game was a 1-1 draw at home against the Western New York Flash. That performance showed that teams can get behind the Spirit back line on occasion and that the Spirit have moments in match that they lose their concentration. Anything less than a 90 minute performance tonight could prove to be a key factor in a loss for Washington tonight.

Although they have had an excellent season so far, the Washington Spirit can concede goals and have arbitrary off days. They will need to be at their very best tonight against their opponents and leave no room for errors which will be punished by the visitors if they happen.

The Spirit so far this season have been the model of consistency. Outstanding performances from the likes of goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé, Cheyna Williams, and Joanna Lohman have added to the already talented play of U.S. internationals Crystal Dunn and Ali Krieger as well as long-time stalwarts of the Spirit, Christine Nairn, and Diana Matheson.

The Washington Spirit come into this game on a run of five wins out of five games. This run of form has them at the top of the NWSL table and they are now looking to secure the 2016 NWSL Shield tonight.

