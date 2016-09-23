Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union preview: Reds host Union in MLS Eastern Conference clash

On Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia Union will travel to BMO Field to take on Major League Soccer Eastern Conference leader, Toronto FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 PM EST (TV: The Comcast Network, TSN2 anded via MLS LIVE).

This is the second matchup between the two sides in a little over a month. Back in August, Toronto put together a top-to-bottom performance in a 3-1 win over the Union at Talen Energy Stadium.

Playoff positioning still up in air for Union and Toronto

With both Philadelphia and Toronto only five games and less from the end of the season, a result will be crucial to either’s playoff aspirations.

For Toronto, a win or result at home on Saturday could mean a few different things. With a draw on Saturday, Toronto will lock up a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs. With a win and other results around the league, Toronto could pull within two points of Supporters’ Shield leader, FC Dallas. In their last match, Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to tie New York Red Bulls last Sunday, 3-3, at BMO Field. Jozy Altidore added two second-half goals and Michael Bradley contributed a goal and an assist in Sunday’s draw.

Toronto could be without Sebastian Giovinco

Toronto could be shorthanded on Saturday. Toronto Sun’s Kurt Larson reported that Sebastian Giovinco is questionable. Giovinco, one of the main contenders to be crowned 2016 MLS Most Valuable Player, is unquestionably one of the most dangerous players in the league. In his 2016 campaign, the Atomic Ant has scored 16 goals and added 13 assists in only 26 games this season. To add to Giovinco’s possible absence, Toronto midfielder Armando Cooper will be suspended for a poor tackle in last Sunday’s match against the Red Bulls.

Despite missing the possible 2016 MVP and the Panamanian midfielder, Toronto has more than enough firepower to give Philadelphia problems Saturday. Greg Vanney’s side boasts not only Altidore as well as Bradley, but also players like Will Johnson and Jonathan Osorio, who can also make a serious influence on the match.

On the other side of the pitch, Philadelphia needs points in order to solidify a possible home playoff game. In recent form, Philadelphia have only earned a point in their last three matches. Jim Curtin’s side is currently in the middle of an arduous three-game road trip that will not get easier next week, when Curtin and company travel to Red Bull Arena to face Red Bulls. With points and matches remaining at a premium, Philadelphia need some momentum to propel them to success in the playoffs next month.

There is possible reinforcements on the horizon though. Curtin said in his mid-week press conference that Maurice Edu is up for selection on Saturday. Edu has not played all season due to a tibia stress fracture and has been recently been rehabbing with Union USL-affiliate, Bethlehem Steel FC. While Edu likely could not go for a prolonged period of time, having his presence of the field in a leadership role would provide a boost.