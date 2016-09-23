Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union preview: Reds host Union in MLS Eastern Conference clash
On Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia Union will travel to BMO Field to take on Major League Soccer Eastern Conference leader, Toronto FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 PM EST (TV: The Comcast Network, TSN2 anded via MLS LIVE).

This is the second matchup between the two sides in a little over a month. Back in August, Toronto put together a top-to-bottom performance in a 3-1 win over the Union at Talen Energy Stadium.