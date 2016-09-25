Philadelphia Union draw MLS Eastern Conference leader Toronto FC
Photo Courtesy of Kevin Sousa/USA Today

Philadelphia Union traveled north of the border on Saturday afternoon to BMO Field to take on Toronto FC and came away with crucial road point in a 1-1 draw.

Giovinco out, Edu in for Toronto and the Union 

When the pregame lineups were released, there were two slight surprises. Major League Soccer MVP candidate Sebastian Giovinco was not in Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney’s 18, which allowed Jordan Hamilton to make his second consecutive start alongside Jozy Altidore at forward.

On the other side of the pitch, Maurice Edu made his first appearance in the 18 for Philadelphia on the season as he recovers from a tibia stress fracture. He did not make an appearance in the game.

Philadelphia came out with a purpose in the first half with intense offensive pressure and solid defensive prowess. On the defensive side, Philadelphia shut down Toronto’s talented offense by not allowing a single shot in the first half. This is in stark contrast to the Union’s last match with Toronto, where Toronto scored three first half goals in a 3-1 win.

Alejandro Bedoya scores first MLS goal - Toronto FC

Philadelphia’s offense in the first 45 minutes put immense pressure on Clint Irwin to make difficult saves from close range. Philadelphia’s pressure would pay off half way through the first half courtesy of Alejandro Bedoya. In the 25th minute, Bedoya executed a top quality chip from 20 yards away over Irwin to give the Union the 1-0 road lead.