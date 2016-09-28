Allie Long named NWSL Player of the Week for Week 19

Allie Long of the Portland Thorns has been named the NWSL Player of the Week by the NWSL Media Association for Week 19 for Week 19. Long scored two goals in the Thorns 3-1 victory over Sky Blue FC in their regular season finale. She finished the season with six goals, all coming in the last five games she played in for Portland.

Long’s first goal evens the score

After falling behind in just the 6th minute of the match, Long’s first goal of the day leveled the score at 1-1 in the 41st minute. The goal came on a free kick from midfielder Tobin Heath from about 35 yards from goal. Heath sent her kick into the 18-yard box and found the head of Long who was able to head it past the New Jersey-based team’s goalkeeper, Caroline Stanley.

After taking the lead in the 57th minute, Long put the game away for the Thorns in the 84th minute. Hayley Raso whipped in a cross from the left side of the field to the feel of Long. As she shielded the ball from a defender in the six-yard box, Long turned and fired her shot past a diving Stanley to secure the three points for Portland and their first ever NWSL Shield.

Second NWSL Player of the Week for Portland in 2016

Long becomes the second player from Portland to be named NWSL Player of the Week after Heath was named so after week six. This is the first time she has been named Player of the Week and it is the tenth time overall that a player from Portland has been honored as such.

What’s next

Long and her Portland teammates will take on the Western New York Flash in the second semifinal game looking to book their second ever trip to the NWSL Final. The Thorns are also looking to become the first time in NWSL history to ever win the NWSL Shield and NWSL Final in the same season.

The NWSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of press that cover the league on a consistent basis. For more information on the NWSL Media Association.