New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union preview: Playoff positioning on the line as Union face Red Bulls
Playoff positioning on the line as Philadelphia Union face New York Red Bulls

Harrison,NJ - On Saturday night, Philadelphia Union renews their Interstate-95 rivalry with New York Red Bulls. Kickoff from Red Bull Arena is slated for 7 PM EST.

Season Series between Red Bulls and Union level

This is the second Major League Soccer Regular Season matchup between both sides. Back in July, Philadelphia rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second half to earn a point at Talen Energy Stadium. In June, the Red Bulls fell to the Union, 2-1, in the Round of 16 of the 2016 Lamar Hunt United States Open Cup behind a second half Chris Pontius brace.