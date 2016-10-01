Villa double sends New York top
(Photo: NYC FC)

The atmosphere of the match when the whistle blew for kick-off was that of a pre-season friendly. New York City FC, who last week booked their tickets to the MLS playoffs, started the brightest, testing the Houston Dynamo down the right flank with Tommy McNamara, but their attitude and quality was far below their usual best.

Houston had chances to test Josh Saunders as the game opened up, but their efforts on goal were poor and off target, leaving the NYCFC keeper unoccupied for the opening 20 minutes. The hosts could had tested City with the number of set-pieces Dynamo had in the first half, however none of them worried the New York defence.

Despite the small attendance and eerily quiet atmosphere, the hosts were keen to put on a show for the fans that had turned up. Houston were the better side in the first half, constantly catching NYCFC napping down the wings, which caused Patrick Vieira’s side problems in the opening half.