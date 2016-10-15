Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City preview: Union looking to bolster playoff hopes
Chester, PA - On Sunday, Philadelphia Union returns home for the first time in nearly a month to Talen Energy Stadium to take on Orlando City SC. Kickoff for Sunday’s MLS Eastern Conference matchup is scheduled for 3 PM EST (TV: The Comcast Network, TV27 anding at MLS LIVE).